Russia to US: Don't make 'fatal mistake' in Venezuela
Moscow calls for a "de-escalation" and expresses support for Maduro's government.
Maduro is a friend of the Kremlin's and has been a regular guest in Moscow for years. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Russia on Thursday called on Donald Trump's administration not to make a "fatal mistake" in the Venezuela crisis, calling for restraint and saying it was in "constant contact" with its ally Caracas.

US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela this week, marking a new escalation between Washington and the South American country led by Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has insisted its crude oil exports were not impacted by the announcement, showing defiance.

Maduro is a friend of the Kremlin's and has been a regular guest in Moscow for years.

Moscow's foreign ministry said it hoped the White House will "not allow a fatal mistake and will refrain from further sliding into a situation that threatens unpredictable consequences for the entire Western hemisphere."

It called for a "de-escalation" and expressed support for Maduro's government.

The Kremlin said it was in "constant contact" with its "ally and partner" Venezuela.

"We, of course, call on all countries of the region to show restraint in order to avoid any unpredictable development in the situation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

It is unclear how the blockade will play out, with US warships in the Caribbean.

In his announcement earlier this week, Trump also said "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America" - raising fears of a potential US intervention.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his support for Maduro in a phone call earlier this month.

SOURCE:AFP
