Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Venezuela to protest what they described as mounting US threats against the country and to voice support for President Nicolas Maduro.

In the capital Caracas, demonstrators filled streets on Tuesday during the “Flag and Sword March of Liberator Simon Bolivar”, carrying massive Venezuelan flags and condemning a US military buildup in the Caribbean.

Participants blasted the deployment as a “threat and attack,” while many marched with pictures of Maduro and chanted pro-government slogans.

Police officers, soldiers, militia members, and large numbers of civilians joined the march, which organisers said was intended to project unity against any potential US intervention.

Walking alongside demonstrators, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the Venezuelan people are growing “more united each day,” and are determined to defend their freedom.

Cabello warned that the country would protect itself with all available means, declaring: “In recent times, the threats of imperialism and the attacks by those who think they rule the world have increased. Their intention is to seize Venezuela’s natural resources.”