Several international airlines have cancelled their flights departing from Venezuela, the day after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over the country.
Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca, Chile's LATAM, Trinidad and Tobago's Caribbean, and TAP Air Portugal cancelled their flights departing from Caracas on Saturday, according to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport.
Aeronautica Civil de Colombia said in a statement there were "potential risks" of flying in the Maiquetia area "due to the deterioration of security conditions and increased military activity in the region."
TAP Air Portugal confirmed it cancelled its flights scheduled for Saturday and next Tuesday. "This decision follows information issued by the United States aviation authorities, which indicates that safety conditions in Venezuelan airspace are not guaranteed," the company told Reuters.
Spain's Iberia also said it was cancelling its flights to Caracas from Monday until further notice. The Spanish company's flight scheduled on Saturday to Madrid from Venezuela's capital departed.
"The company will assess the situation to decide when to resume flights to that country," an Iberia spokesperson told Reuters.
Copa Airlines and Wingo kept their flights departing from Maiquetia on Saturday.
Risk at all altitudes
The US FAA notice cited the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" and said threats could pose risks for aircraft at all altitudes.
There has been a massive American military buildup in the region in recent months, including the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight other warships, and F-35 aircraft.
The Latam Airlines flight to Bogota scheduled for Sunday has also been cancelled, Flightradar24 says.
New phase
Separately, four US officials told Reuters news agency that the US is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related “operations” in the coming days.
Two of the officials said covert operations will likely be the first part of the new phase against President Nicolas Maduro.
"President Trump is prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Two US officials told Reuters the options under consideration included attempting to overthrow Maduro.