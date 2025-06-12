US
2 min read
Trump met with cheers and boos at Les Misérables debut in Washington
President faces mixed reception at Kennedy Center premiere after conservative takeover of iconic arts venue.
Trump met with cheers and boos at Les Misérables debut in Washington
U.S. President Trump attends "Les Miserables" opening night at the Kennedy Center in Washington / Reuters
June 12, 2025

Cheers but also boos met US President Donald Trump as he attended a performance of Les Misérables at Washington's premier cultural institution, which he has effectively seized control of since returning to power in January.

Trump's appearance at the opening night of the hit musical Les Misérables at the renowned Kennedy Center on Wednesday could hardly have been more politically charged.

The 78-year-old Republican president recently orchestrated a conservative takeover of the famed arts venue, reportedly prompting some Les Mis cast members to boycott the show.

"I couldn't care less. Honestly, I couldn't. All I do is run the country well," Trump told reporters when asked about a boycott as he arrived with First Lady Melania Trump.

The show's tale of revolutionary fervour, featuring street protesters in 19th-century France manning the barricades against a repressive leader, also seemed to take on new relevance as the United States itself faces fresh turbulence over Trump's governance.

When the presidential couple appeared Wednesday evening on the central balcony, emblazoned with a presidential seal, booing audience members appeared to struggle to make themselves heard over cheers and chants of "USA! USA!"

Recommended

'Love the songs'

The US president has played songs from the show at his rallies and political events. "I love the songs, I love the play," Trump told Fox News Digital last week.

Asked which of the play's characters he most identified with, however, Trump punted to his wife.

"That's a tough one... You better answer that one, honey," Trump replied.

His attendance marks another display of strength after becoming chairman of the centre and replacing the entire board with loyal supporters in February.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter