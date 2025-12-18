Access to food in Gaza has improved significantly since the October 10 ceasefire deal, but civilians continue to endure extremely harsh living conditions across the besieged Palestinian enclave, the World Food Programme said.

"It’s quite important that from the World Food Program, I can confirm to you that food access has actually significantly improved," Antoine Renard, the WFP’s representative for Palestine, told a virtual news conference.

Renard said the agency’s operations were now fully functional on the ground.

"As we speak, all our distribution networks for the World Food Program are actually up and running," he said.

He added that the organisation has "managed to reach more than one million people with direct food boxes and wheat flour."

‘Access to food itself is not enough’

While updated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification findings are expected to be released soon, Renard said conditions had already shifted.

"I can confirm to you that people are having, on average, two meals per day, which is very different," he said.