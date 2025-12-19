WORLD
UN slams Washington's new sanctions against ICC judges
The US sanctions are linked to the ICC decision in November 2024 to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the newly sanctioned judges had earlier this week voted to uphold those warrants. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

The United Nations on Friday condemned Washington for intensifying "reprisals" against international institutions, after the Trump administration slapped sanctions on two more International Criminal Court judges over their investigation of Israel.

The judges hit with US sanctions on Thursday - Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia - had voted earlier this week to reject a challenge by Israel, which sought to end a war crimes probe in Gaza.

"Yesterday’s announcement of US sanctions against two more (ICC) judges... represents a further intensification of reprisals against international institutions," the UN rights office said on X.

The US sanctions were linked to the ICC decision in November 2024 to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Thursday that the newly sanctioned judges had earlier this week voted to uphold those warrants.

Washington also imposed sanctions last July on Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, who has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

"Such targeting of judges, as well as prosecutors and UN experts, runs counter to the rule of law and administration of justice," the UN rights office said Friday.

SOURCE:AFP
