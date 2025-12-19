TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Russian-made drone crashes in northwest Türkiye: ministry
The incident comes after Türkiye shot down a drone earlier this week that had "lost control" as it approached its airspace from the Black Sea.
Russian-made drone crashes in northwest Türkiye: ministry
It is believed to be a Russian drone. / TRT Arabi / TRT Arabi
December 19, 2025

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to be of Russian origin has been found in the Cubuklubala neighbourhood of Izmit district in Türkiye’s northwestern Kocaeli province, according to the Turkish interior ministry.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the aircraft is believed to be an Orlan-10 model, typically used for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes.

An investigation into the incident is under way, the ministry added.

Local sources said that the drone went down on Wednesday.

Turkish media reported that the drone sustained damage, though authorities have not confirmed whether it was shot down or crashed due to a technical failure.

RECOMMENDED

The incident came after Türkiye shot down a drone on Monday that had "lost control" as it approached its airspace from the Black Sea.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned against the Black Sea becoming an "area of confrontation" between Russia and Ukraine, following several strikes in recent weeks on ships in the region.

A Turkish vessel was damaged last week in a Russian air strike near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, just hours after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of a summit in Turkmenistan.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye downs unidentified drone over Black Sea as Ankara seeks to protect commercial ships
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations