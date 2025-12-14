Gunmen shot dead four members of Syria's security forces in the country's northwest, the interior ministry and state media have said.

"Four members of the interior ministry's road security department were killed, and a fifth was wounded, when their patrol was targeted while on duty on the Maaret al Numan road" in Idlib province, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The official SANA news agency reported that gunmen had opened fire on the personnel.

Neither identified the attackers.

The attack comes a day after an assault on a joint US-Syrian patrol in Palmyra, central Syria killed two American soldiers and a translator.

US President Donald Trump called the incident "a DAESH attack against the US and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria", and vowed "very serious retaliation".