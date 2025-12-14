WORLD
Four Syrian security personnel killed in northwest Idlib attack
The attack comes a day after an assault on a joint US-Syrian patrol in Palmyra, central Syria killed two American soldiers and a translator.
The patrol was targeted while on duty on the Maaret al Numan road. / AA
December 14, 2025

Gunmen shot dead four members of Syria's security forces in the country's northwest, the interior ministry and state media have said.

"Four members of the interior ministry's road security department were killed, and a fifth was wounded, when their patrol was targeted while on duty on the Maaret al Numan road" in Idlib province, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The official SANA news agency reported that gunmen had opened fire on the personnel.

Neither identified the attackers.

The attack comes a day after an assault on a joint US-Syrian patrol in Palmyra, central Syria killed two American soldiers and a translator.

US President Donald Trump called the incident "a DAESH attack against the US and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria", and vowed "very serious retaliation".

"New challenge in the fight against terrorism"

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani called the Saturday attack "a new challenge in the fight against terrorism".

Following Saturday's attack, Syrian authorities launched a security operation on Sunday against DAESH cells in Homs province countryside following the attack near ancient Palmyra.

Syria has arrested five people suspected of having links to the shooting, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria’s new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilise conditions across the country.

