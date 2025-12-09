MIDDLE EAST
Israeli army violates ceasefire again as it strikes Lebanon, claims to target Hezbollah sites
According to the Israeli army, military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah were also hit in the attacks
Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon and has also maintained military occupation in five areas despite a November 2024 ceasefire / AP
December 9, 2025

Israel's military said it carried out strikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting what it said was a training compound and other sites operated by Hezbollah.

"A short while ago, the IDF (Israeli military) struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, the attack hit "a training and qualification compound used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force" as well as "military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah".

The strikes come less than a week after Israel and Lebanon both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards a months-old US demand that the two countries broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 that ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Since then, they have traded accusations over violations.

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire that was supposed to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Shia group, Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon and has also maintained military occupation in five south Lebanon areas.

Lebanon's government has committed to disarming Hezbollah, and the army is set to dismantle the group's military infrastructure near the border by year's end before tackling the rest of the country.

On Saturday, a United Nations Security Council delegation urged all parties to uphold the year-old ceasefire.

At least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in 1,038 Israeli attacks since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in November 2024, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has reported more than 10,000 Israeli air and ground violations since last year’s ceasefire.

SOURCE:AFP
