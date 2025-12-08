December 8, 2025
The Israeli military has said that it struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas of southern Lebanon.
In a brief statement, the Israeli army confirmed it struck what it called Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon.
It said the targets included a compound used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force for "training and courses," claiming the activities violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon and posed a threat to Israeli security.
According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), the strikes targeted a valley between the towns of Izze and Romin, as well as the town of Jbaa and areas of Zefta and Mount Safi.
Several homes in Jbaa were damaged, the agency said.
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies