Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Earlier this week, Musk became the first person to surpass a $600 billion net worth after reports that SpaceX may go public.
Earlier this week, Musk became the first person to surpass a $600 billion net worth after reports that SpaceX may go public.
19 hours ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth has surged to $749 billion after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion that were voided last year, according to Forbes' billionaires index.

Musk's 2018 pay package, once worth $56 billion, was restored by the Delaware Supreme Court on Friday, two years after a lower court struck down the compensation deal as "unfathomable."

The Supreme Court said that a 2024 ruling that rescinded the pay package had been improper and inequitable to Musk.

Earlier this week, Musk became the first person ever to surpass $600 billion in net worth on the heels of reports that his aerospace startup SpaceX was likely to go public.

In November, Tesla shareholders separately approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.

Musk's fortune now exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes' billionaires list.

