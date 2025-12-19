WORLD
Trump presses Kiev to 'move quickly' as Miami talks on Ukraine war loom
With US-brokered negotiations entering a critical phase, Washington signals impatience while Moscow holds to hardline demands.
President Trump says negotiations to end the war in Ukraine were nearing a breakthrough, but stresses urgency on Kiev’s side. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine on Thursday to act swiftly on a potential deal to end war with Russia, warning that delays could harden Moscow’s position as fresh talks approach.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said negotiations were nearing a breakthrough but stressed urgency on Kiev’s side. 

“They’re getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly,” he said. “Every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind.”

The comments come ahead of high-level meetings expected this weekend in Miami, where US and Ukrainian officials are set to discuss draft proposals aimed at ending the war.

Miami talks kicks off

According to a White House official, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to meet Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov in Florida.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier confirmed that Kiev’s delegation would hold talks with US counterparts on Friday and Saturday.

The US officials are also expected to hold separate discussions with Russian representatives. Politico reported that Kirill Dmitriev, a senior economic envoy of President Vladimir Putin, will be part of Moscow’s delegation.

Despite diplomatic momentum, major obstacles remain. 

Russia has yet to publicly respond to the latest proposals, and Putin has repeatedly said Moscow intends to pursue its maximalist military objectives. 

While Washington and Kiev say progress has been made on future security guarantees for Ukraine, deep divisions persist over territorial concessions that Russia is demanding as part of any settlement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
