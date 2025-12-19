US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine on Thursday to act swiftly on a potential deal to end war with Russia, warning that delays could harden Moscow’s position as fresh talks approach.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said negotiations were nearing a breakthrough but stressed urgency on Kiev’s side.

“They’re getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly,” he said. “Every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind.”

The comments come ahead of high-level meetings expected this weekend in Miami, where US and Ukrainian officials are set to discuss draft proposals aimed at ending the war.

Miami talks kicks off