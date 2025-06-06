The election of conservative historian Karol Nawrocki as Poland’s next president by a razor-thin margin has set the cat among the pigeons, with the Eurosceptic’s elevation potentially marking a turning point for the country’s engagement with the European Union.

The election process itself was as dramatic as Nawrocki’s victory.

While the votes for the second round of polling were still being counted, Nawrocki’s rival Rafał Trzaskowski , a liberal centrist candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), rushed to claim victory.

However, the final results showed a narrow win for Nawrocki, who secured 50.89 percent of the votes compared to Trzaskowski's 49.11 percent.

This marked the second presidential election defeat for Trzaskowski. In the 2020 presidential elections, he lost to the Law and Justice party’s (PiS) incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda by a similarly narrow margin of 48.97 percent to 51.03 percent respectively.

Promises and more promises

The 2025 presidential campaign turned around different promises.

Nawrocki promised to lower value added tax (VAT) by one percent from 23 percent on his first day in office on August 6, decrease the tax burden for families with two or more children, as well simplify taxes for businesses.

His other promises revolved around promoting the principle of priority for Poles on social services, healthcare and education, opposing the EU Migration Pact and the proposal to send troops to Ukraine , and advocating strong funding for national defence by allocating 5 percent of GDP.

Overall, he voiced a pro-family and pro-investment logic, supporting innovation by establishing a five billion Polish zloty (USD 1.3 billion) fund for breakthrough technologies to support entrepreneurs in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

As for Trzaskowski, his programme emphasised deregulation – one of his proposals was to introduce the logic of "1 for 2", meaning each new regulation will lead to the liquidation of two existing ones.

On defence, he voiced a will to increase military spending to 5 percent — the same promise as Nawrocki, highlighting the importance of defence for the Polish state and society in view of the Russian threat.

One of his landmark promises was to liberalise the abortion law adopted in 2021 under the PiS government.

In a broader sense, the battle for the presidency revolved around ideology — a liberal, pro-EU, and globalist vision of Trzaskowski, versus a conservative, traditionalist, and Eurosceptic stance represented by the PiS-backed Nawrocki.

In short, this election laid bare a nation split down the middle and intensified political tensions.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk of the ruling KO party announced a vote of confidence in his government scheduled for June 11 — a vote, if it fails, could trigger early parliamentary elections.

European jitters

Beyond Poland’s borders, Nawrocki’s victory sent ripples through the EU.

A potential shift away from the close alignment with Brussels adopted under the Tusk government since 2023 — and toward more sovereign policies reminiscent of the previous PiS era — may spark discontent in Paris and Berlin, while opening new opportunities with like-minded states such as Italy.