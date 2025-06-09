The presence of Türkiye’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan, along with a host of European leaders, at a summit earlier this year that was primarily aimed at coordinating responses to the Russia-Ukraine war was not a mere formality.

Türkiye’s strategic geography and diplomatic influence, demonstrated through its mediation between Russia and Ukraine , and its longstanding NATO membership, underscore why its participation in the London summit is symbolically significant for Europe’s strategic cohesion.

This summit aimed to demonstrate to global audiences that Europe is united and ready to confront threats posed by Russia, broader shifts in global power competition, and an accelerating international arms race.

Viewed against this backdrop, Fidan’s presence implied Türkiye’s growing importance resulting from its defence capabilities and expertise.

It became clear at the summit that a fundamental rethink of European defence was needed, given the urgency and complexity of today’s security environment, highlighted by the Ukrainian crisis and the presence of pivotal actors like Türkiye.

The result is a coordinated push for greater autonomy, resilience, and joint action — epitomised by the ReArm Europe initiative and its operational core, the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) Regulation. These measures are not just a response to immediate threats, but a blueprint for a new era in European security policy.

What SAFE and ReArm Europe represent

The discussion around “ReArm Europe” and “Made in Europe” has become more relevant since the release of a white paper in March by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Union’s (EU) historical dependency on external military suppliers, notably the United States, has significantly limited its strategic autonomy. The “Made in Europe” principle directly addresses this vulnerability.

This is not a recent development, but current events — Russia-Ukraine conflict, rapid technological advancements in military AI, and geopolitical shifts — have highlighted that strategic autonomy is not just beneficial but urgent and indispensable for Europe.

The scale and urgency of the €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan , of which SAFE is a crucial component, reflect a political acknowledgement that previous security arrangements are no longer adequate for current threats.

The EU’s traditional reliance on NATO, fragmented national military procurement, and cumbersome bureaucratic processes have proven insufficient in the face of immediate security threats and rapidly changing geopolitical realities.

The first major step towards addressing these inadequacies has been the SAFE Regulation — one of the most concrete steps within the broader strategy.

SAFE aims to translate strategic autonomy from rhetoric to reality by providing financial help to EU states to swiftly address critical defence capability gaps.

It is essentially a financial tool to allow European countries — both EU members and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries like Norway and Switzerland — to access loans from a €150 billion pool enabled by the EU.

This financial instrument aims to strengthen joint procurement, industrial scaling, and overall defence readiness across the Union.

Joint procurement standardises military equipment across member states, enhancing interoperability and rapid deployment capabilities across Europe.

Traditionally, strict EU fiscal regulations have limited defence investments and curbed innovation. SAFE circumvents these restrictions, stimulating European defence industries.

Furthermore, a clause prioritises EU-based firms with at least a 65-35 percent shareholder structure. The 65–35 threshold aims to preserve a common European defence structure by ensuring that the majority of production value—and thus critical capabilities—remains within the EU or closely aligned countries.

This ensures that sensitive components stay predominantly under European control. It also functions as a safeguard against dependencies on third-country actors, while still allowing limited external participation. Higher levels of involvement—beyond the 35% margin—are only possible for third countries that align with EU guidelines and have established a formal Security and Defence Partnership with the bloc.

Allowing a 35 percent threshold for non-EU components strategically integrates proven external technologies, such as Türkiye’s battle-tested drone technology, rapidly improving Europe’s immediate military capabilities.

Strategic autonomy — political ambition versus feasibility