US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the new governance bodies for Gaza would be established soon, followed by the deployment of an international force, as Washington seeks to stabilise a fragile ceasefire in the enclave.

Speaking at a year-end news conference, Rubio said the status quo in Gaza was unsustainable, noting that Israel has continued strikes since the ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump’s administration in October.

"That is why we have a sense of urgency about bringing phase one to its full completion," Rubio said, referring to the creation of an international governing board and a Palestinian technocratic authority on the ground, followed closely by a stabilisation force.

Rubio said progress had been made in identifying Palestinians to join the technocratic body and that Washington aims to have the governance structure in place "very soon," without giving a timeline.

He spoke after the US Central Command hosted talks in Doha this week with partner nations to plan the International Stabilisation Force.

However, Rubio acknowledged that key questions remain unresolved, including how Hamas would be disarmed.

Fears of combat