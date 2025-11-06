China and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recently upgraded their free trade agreement amid renewed turbulence in Beijing’s relations with the Trump administration.

Before a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping , both sides exchanged new threats over tariffs and rare materials.

Yet they now anticipate progress on export controls, rare earth minerals and tariff reductions as Trump’s latest announcements reignite global debate over economic power, supply chains, and the next phase of strategic rivalry.

GDP and export figures are treated as proxies for global destiny, as if the fate of the world order could be reduced to spreadsheets.

Yet this fixation on tariffs and grand strategy misses a deeper truth: the real contest between the US and China will not be decided by trade or technology—but by societies themselves.

For decades, global competition has been framed through two main paradigms: the Washington Consensus of market liberalism and the Beijing Consensus of state-led growth.

But it is time to move beyond this binary and imagine what a decolonial perspective envisions for humanity—a pluriversal world order that rejects all forms of colonial expansion, the deepening inequality and environmental destruction of current development models to reach social harmony, and the creeping re-colonisation visible in the Israelisation of the global order or the warfare-state logic of a Moscow Consensus in where social reluctance is clear.

Despite such urgent critiques, debates over great power rivalry remain confined to the same abstractions—who gains, who declines, and who writes the rules.

What this framework overlooks is simple yet decisive: power endures not through economies or expansionist policies alone, but through the societies that sustain them.

It is social cohesion, moral legitimacy, and institutional adaptability—not merely armies or GDP—that determine who survives and who collapses.

Beyond power politics and Europe’s supremacy

History shows this clearly. The rise and fall of empires have always depended not only on external pressures but also, and more importantly, on internal dynamics.

Nineteenth-century non-Western development strategies began with a strong emphasis on military modernisation, yet they soon expanded to include profound social reforms across the Ottoman Empire (and later Türkiye), China, Russia, and Iran.

Even decolonisation was not simply anti-Western; it was shaped by the Westernisation path for development itself.

The West long provided the model for both state and society in the modern era. Yet today, this example is no longer uncontested.

The most pressing challenges are not only geopolitical but also social. Polarisation, inequality , migration , demographic decline , loneliness , and crises of legitimacy shake Western societies from Europe to the US, and even in Westernised non-Western contexts.

Critical and local approaches, as highlighted by decolonial thinkers like Walter Mignolo , challenge the universality and epistemic supremacy of Western sociology and propose alternative frameworks rooted in local histories.

Great power competition cannot be grasped solely through military or economic lenses—it must also reckon with these social fractures in the West and the rise of local narratives and civilizational discourses elsewhere.

The US’s crisis, China’s question

Consider the US. By economic, military, and political measures, it still stands as the world’s preeminent power.

Yet its greatest adversary may be internal. From rising drug abuse and gun violence to bitter culture wars, the US’s domestic fractures expose vulnerabilities more profound than any external challenge.