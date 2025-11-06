US
2 min read
Nvidia CEO says China will 'win the AI race'
Western countries including the United States and Britain are being held back by "cynicism" over AI, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia CEO says China will 'win the AI race'
(FILE) NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang introduces an "Industrial AI Cloud" project during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2025. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China "is going to win" the race to develop next-generation artificial intelligence, urging Washington to speed up its efforts.

The head of the US chip giant told the Financial Times that Beijing's energy subsidies were boosting its drive to build cutting-edge semiconductors used to power AI technology.

"China is going to win the AI race," the British newspaper cited him as saying on Wednesday at an event in London.

"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," he added in a statement posted on X by Nvidia.

"It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide."

The California-based Nvidia last week became the world's first $5 trillion company, although its market cap has receded since then to around $4.7 trillion.

Top-end Nvidia chips — used to train and power generative AI systems — are currently not sold in China due to US national security concerns and Chinese government bans.

RelatedTRT World - Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
RECOMMENDED

'Cynicism' over AI

Earlier this week, the White House said it was still not interested in allowing Nvidia to sell its advanced Blackwell chip model in China.

The US has cited the risk of giving China a military advantage as a reason for the block.

Huang has repeatedly petitioned Washington to relax its restrictions on Nvidia chip exports, saying that the policy will only help China advance its own technology.

The leather jacket-clad businessman also criticised new rules on AI introduced by US states to the Financial Times on Wednesday, contrasting them with China, where the state is subsidising electricity to power the technology.

Western countries, including the United States and Britain, are being held back by "cynicism" over AI, he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida