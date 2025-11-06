Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China "is going to win" the race to develop next-generation artificial intelligence, urging Washington to speed up its efforts.

The head of the US chip giant told the Financial Times that Beijing's energy subsidies were boosting its drive to build cutting-edge semiconductors used to power AI technology.

"China is going to win the AI race," the British newspaper cited him as saying on Wednesday at an event in London.

"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," he added in a statement posted on X by Nvidia.

"It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide."

The California-based Nvidia last week became the world's first $5 trillion company, although its market cap has receded since then to around $4.7 trillion.

Top-end Nvidia chips — used to train and power generative AI systems — are currently not sold in China due to US national security concerns and Chinese government bans.