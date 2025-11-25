Sanae Takaichi, a 64-year-old conservative member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), became the country’s first female prime minister this October, winning a parliamentary vote and succeeding in her third bid for the party leadership.

A protege of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi has pledged to revive his “ Abenomics ” strategy, which combines high public spending with loose monetary policy.

Takaichi’s term in office provides an opportunity for Türkiye and Japan to revive a partnership that never fully materialised during the Abe era .

Japan’s expanding defence capabilities and relaxed export controls are well-aligned with Türkiye's rapidly growing defence industry, creating opportunities for joint development and enhancing the strategic autonomy of both countries.

Energy security is another area of convergence. Türkiye's role as a regional energy hub and Japan's commitment to maintaining diverse energy sources, including Russian LNG, could lead to a structured dialogue that influences Eurasian energy politics.

Supply-chain resilience , particularly through the Middle Corridor connecting Türkiye to East Asia, complements Japan’s efforts to secure critical minerals and reduce dependence on China, providing a foundation for collaborative infrastructure and connectivity projects across Central Asia.

In diplomatic terms, both Takaichi and Erdogan navigate volatile great-power politics with a similar degree of strategic flexibility, positioning their countries as agile middle powers capable of bridging regions and mediating competing interests.

If both governments seize this opportunity, a renewed Türkiye–Japan partnership could extend its influence from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Indo-Pacific, becoming a defining feature of the next era of middle powers.

Domestic politics and Sanae Takaichi

Born and raised in Nara to non-political parents, Takaichi had an unconventional early life, working as a heavy metal drummer , TV host, scuba diver and car enthusiast. Her old Toyota Supra now sits in a local museum.

It was during her work for US Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder in the 1980s, amid tense US–Japan trade disputes, that her interest in politics began to emerge.

This experience convinced her that Japan needed the ability to defend itself rather than rely on US opinion.

First elected to parliament in 1993, she joined the LDP in 1996 and became one of its most vocal conservatives.

She served in senior roles, including as minister for economic security, trade, and industry, and internal affairs and communications.

Following unsuccessful leadership bids in 2021 and 2024, she won in 2025. On the campaign trail, she told schoolchildren that she aspired to be Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ in the mould of Britain’s Margaret Thatcher.

She is a firm social conservative who opposes married women keeping their maiden names and rejects same-sex marriage.

She has moved towards a more gender-oriented stance, attempting to address these issues by proposing tax breaks for childcare, supporting babysitting services and improving care services for women and the elderly.

These proposals are informed by her experience of caring for family members.

She took office at a time when the LDP was facing scandals, economic stagnation, demographic decline and competition from the rapidly growing far-right Sanseito party .

Having lost its majority in both houses and facing internal criticism, the LDP now needs to win back voters and reposition itself as the defender of Japan’s national interests.

Takaichi insists that “the LDP must change for the sake of Japan’s present and future” and explicitly sees herself as the political and ideological heir of Shinzo Abe (1954–2022), having signalled her intention to succeed him.

Takaichi moved forward with her assertive foreign policy agenda of strengthened security partnerships, increased defence spending, and a more active role for Japan’s Self-Defence Forces.

The policies that Abe normalised, particularly concerning Japan’s role in the strategic architecture of the Indo-Pacific region , now form the basis of Takaichi’s thinking rather than setting its boundaries.

This continuity emerges at a time when Japan is facing both external threats and internal political realignment.

The sudden pull-out of the Komeito party from its 26-year coalition with the LDP was a reflection of its discomfort with Takaichi's hawkish agenda and her deviation from traditional pacifism.

To overcome her minority position, Takaichi formed a new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin) , whose priorities of administrative reform, decentralisation, stronger defence forces and constitutional revision closely align with her own.

This partnership removes the foreign and security policy constraints that Komeito once imposed, giving an LDP–Ishin government far more room to adopt a bolder international stance and enabling Takaichi to advance policies that were previously difficult to implement.

A nation in flux

Generational change in Japan is altering the electorate’s views. Younger voters, who have no memory of World War II, view China’s rise, North Korea’s missile programme and the instability of global norms as threats.

They are becoming more accepting of the idea of a stronger Japanese military . In this climate, Takaichi’s assertiveness is not an outlier in politics, but rather a reflection of the new social reality.

The appointment of Shinjiro Koizumi as Defence Minister demonstrates a carefully balanced approach in this condition. Koizumi is a conservative with broad appeal, an ideal choice for a government aiming to assertively advance defence policy .

Takaichi's international appearances have been more revealing than her domestic appointments.