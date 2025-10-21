ASIA PACIFIC
Sanae Takaichi, a heavy metal drummer, becomes Japan's first woman prime minister
Takaichi secured victory in both chambers of the bicameral parliament to become Japan's 104th prime minister.
Takaichi received 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber, according to a lower house staff. / AFP
October 21, 2025

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won both chambers of the parliament, clearing the way for her inauguration as the country's first female premier.

On Tuesday, Takaichi received 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber, according to a lower house staff.

She has been approved by the less-powerful upper house as well and sworn in as Japan's 104th prime minister on Tuesday evening to succeed the incumbent Shigeru Ishiba, who last month announced his resignation to take responsibility for election losses.

Japan's fifth premier in as many years will lead a minority government and has a full in-tray, not least a scheduled visit by US President Donald Trump next week.

The former heavy metal drummer became on October 4 head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed almost non-stop for decades but is losing support.

Six days later, the Komeito party, uncomfortable about Takaichi's conservative views and an LDP slush fund scandal, quit their coalition.

This forced Takaichi to form an alliance with the reformist, right-leaning Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which was signed on Monday evening.

JIP wants to lower the consumption tax rate on food to zero, to abolish corporate and organisational donations and to reduce the number of MPs.

Takaichi pledged on Monday to make Japan's economy stronger and reshape Japan as a country that can be responsible for future generations.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
