As great power rivalry intensifies between the United States and China, Türkiye and other middle powers have both a “responsibility and capacity to shape the global reset” toward a more predictable and rules-based international order, says Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and former Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the 9th TRT World Forum in Istanbul, where he joined a high-level session titled “The Return of High-Stakes Diplomacy: Middle Powers and the Emerging Multipolar Order,” Greminger emphasised the vital role of middle powers in reviving effective multilateralism amid growing uncertainty in global politics.

“Türkiye and other middle powers have both an interest in a predictable multilateral system based on the rule of law and clear norms, and the capacity to shape that order,” he said. “They should not allow themselves to be drawn permanently into the rivalry between the US and China.”

A coalition for rebuilding European security

Drawing on his experience at the OSCE, Greminger pointed to historical precedents such as the Helsinki Process of the 1970s, when neutral and non-aligned states helped stabilise Europe’s security order during the Cold War.

He argued that, once the war in Ukraine ends, a new coalition of middle powers will again be needed to reconstruct European security architecture. “The neutrals and non-aligned don’t exist anymore, so we need a new coalition,” he noted.

“I see Türkiye investing rightly in this direction — the appointment of a highly capable Turkish diplomat as the new OSCE Secretary-General is an investment in rebuilding European security,” Greminger added, referring to veteran Turkish diplomat Feridun H. Sinirlioglu, who took charge as the OSCE chief in December 2024.

Greminger said Türkiye’s unique diplomatic positioning — maintaining dialogue with multiple sides while championing multilateral cooperation — puts it in an advantageous role to contribute to peacebuilding and institutional reform.

Greminger said that while the conflict in Ukraine is far from attaining sustainable peace, there has been some movement compared to a year ago.

“In Ukraine, we are closer to the parties resuming negotiations on a ceasefire and settlement,” he said. “We need a combination of US leverage to bring both sides to the table and smart diplomacy that middle powers like Türkiye can help facilitate.”

He stressed that genuine conflict resolution will require cooperation among both major and middle powers to combine influence with nuanced, inclusive diplomacy.

Caution on the ‘G2’ narrative

The TRT World Forum 2025, themed “Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” took place just days after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the South Korean city of Busan — a meeting Trump described as a “G2 summit,” invoking the idea of Washington and Beijing as co-leaders of global affairs.

While acknowledging the importance of US-China cooperation, Greminger cautioned against a bipolar world order.