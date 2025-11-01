Türkiye and the wider Near East are not only the cradle of civilisation but also the birthplace of world order itself, a prominent scholar of international relations has said, highlighting the world’s first documented peace treaty signed in the 13th century.

Amitav Acharya, a distinguished professor and UNESCO Chair in Transnational Challenges and Governance at American University in Washington, DC, talked to TRT World exclusively on the sidelines of the 9th TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Forum’s theme — ‘The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities’ — Acharya explained that this region gave the world its earliest principles of diplomacy, cooperation, and peace — the very foundations of today’s global governance.

“The world order — the ideas, institutions, and processes that make the world more stable — was not invented in one place or by one civilisation and certainly not by the West,” Acharya said.

“This part of the world, which is now Türkiye, has been a key cradle of both civilisation and world order.”

Acharya traces the roots of global diplomacy back thousands of years — to Anatolia, the Hittites, Mitanni, and Egypt. “The first recorded peace treaty was signed here — between the Egyptians and the Hittites in 1269 BCE in a place called Kadesh,” he noted. “The original record is in the Archaeological Museum in Istanbul. It included clauses on non-aggression, mutual defence, and peaceful coexistence — the very principles that the UN Charter later adopted.”

He pointed out that even the idea of great power cooperation predates modern international institutions.

“The five great powers of the ancient Near East — Egypt, Hatti, Mitanni, Assyria, and Babylon — managed peaceful relations for about two centuries. In that sense, this region laid the foundations for collective security and diplomacy long before Europe.”

A civilisational continuity

For Acharya, Türkiye’s contemporary diplomatic activism — its mediation between Russia and Ukraine, its outreach to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia — reflects a deeper continuity with this civilisational legacy.

“When Türkiye says it has historical connections with Africa, West Asia, the Islamic world, and Europe, that’s good civilisational politics,” he said. “It gives legitimacy and credibility to its role as a bridge-builder. As Türkiye continues to show, civilisation should serve to unify, not divide. The key is to ensure that this legacy continues to inspire unity and cooperation.”

Acharya, however, cautioned against the politicisation of civilisational narratives, as seen in many parts of the world. “When civilisational heritage is invoked to advance the ideology of the government or exclude others, it becomes problematic. But when it’s used to promote peace and cooperation, it’s powerful and constructive.”

Acharya also emphasised that Türkiye’s founding vision as a multi-civilisational republic — rather than an ethnocentric state — remains one of its greatest strengths. “If that inclusive outlook can be preserved and expanded, Türkiye can truly be at the forefront of the ‘multiplex world’.”

Related TRT World - TRT World Forum 2025 kicks off with tribute to journalists killed in Gaza

From multipolar to multiplex world