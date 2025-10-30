US President Donald Trump hailed his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan on Thursday as a “great success,” calling it a summit of the “G2” — a term evoking the idea of the United States and China as co-leaders of global affairs.

But while Trump’s choice of words signals a recognition of China’s growing economic and military clout, analysts say Beijing’s foreign policy and diplomatic framework remain anchored in having broader international participation on key global issues.

“Trump’s mention of the ‘G2’ concept indicates that he acknowledges the equal position of China and the US in his heart,” Jianlu Bi, a Beijing-based Chinese current affairs commentator, told TRT World.

“But China firmly safeguards multilateralism and advocates that global affairs should be jointly participated in by the international community, rather than being dominated by two countries,” he elucidated.

The meeting — the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since 2019 — yielded agreements on trimming fentanyl-related tariffs and ensuring the continued supply of critical rare earth minerals.

Trump described the hour-and-forty-minute dialogue as “amazing,” calling Xi “a tremendous leader of a very powerful country” and announcing plans to visit China in April.

“I thought it was an amazing meeting,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after the talks, adding that the deal included China purchasing “tremendous amounts of soybeans and other farm products” — a politically resonant issue for his rural voter base.

But it was his post on Truth Social even before the meeting that caught the eyes of geopolitical analysts. Writing in his trademark style, Trump declared: “THE G2 WILL BE CONVENING SHORTLY!” — framing his meeting with Xi as a summit between the world’s two dominant powers responsible for setting the global agenda.

From Cold War 2.0 to G2: Revival or rhetoric?

The “G2” concept — short for “Group of Two” — originated in the late-2000s as an idea for the US and China to jointly steer global governance. Initially promoted by American economist C Fred Bergsten and strategist Zbigniew Brzezinski, it envisioned the world’s two largest economies collaborating to address challenges from financial instability to climate change.

The concept peaked during Barack Obama’s presidency, when Washington sought to engage Beijing as a “responsible stakeholder.” But it quickly lost momentum amid growing rivalry and Chinese scepticism.

Beijing saw the idea as a Western construct that risked imposing global burdens before China was ready, while Washington’s later pivot to containment — especially under Trump’s first term — buried the notion entirely.

In recent years, however, the discourse has increasingly revolved around the prospect of a “Cold War 2.0” between the United States and China — a reflection of escalating political tensions, trade frictions, and technological decoupling.

Analysts often frame this rivalry as ideological as much as strategic, with Washington seeking to preserve its global primacy and Beijing asserting a model of multipolar governance.

Even “a decade ago, Washington saw China as a potential co-leader in global governance. Now, the US consensus is that China is a rival, not a partner,” Hongda Fan, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, China and a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley wrote in an article titled “From G2 to Cold War 2.0: The changing US attitude toward China” published by The Diplomat last year.

In this backdrop, Trump’s revival of the “G2” label in 2025 marks a rhetorical departure from his earlier antagonism. Analysts suggest it reflects both a grudging acknowledgement of China’s resilience and a transactional recalibration of US-China relations.

Josef Gregory Mahoney, Professor of Politics at East China Normal University in Shanghai, described the remark as “quite provocative.”