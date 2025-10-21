Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit , presenting it as a new framework for fairer and more inclusive international cooperation.

Positioning itself as both a 'reformer' and a 'protector' of global order, China presents GGI as the fourth major foreign policy pillar after the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Amidst geopolitical uncertainty and a decline in confidence in established power structures, China has presented its vision for a more equitable world in the form of an initiative.

The GGI redefines the principles that underpin international engagement. Five core concepts underpin this approach: sovereign equality, respect for international law, genuine multilateralism, a people-centred approach and a commitment to practical outcomes.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these ideas are not intended to replace the current system, but rather to improve it by making global institutions more representative, responsive and equitable.

The GGI aims to modernise the world’s institutional system by moving it away from unilateralism and ideological confrontation.

The introduction of the GGI reflects an acknowledgement that the existing order, largely shaped after World War II, is no longer capable of managing today's complex global challenges.

Global challenges such as climate crisis, digital governance and economic inequality demand cooperation and reform.

China’s message is that no single country should dominate the reform process and that all states, regardless of their size or wealth, deserve a say in shaping global outcomes.

A timely intervention

The timing of the GGI’s launch is significant. 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the UN, offering a chance for global reflection.

The emergence of the GGI highlights the deeper truth that the world’s post-war institutions are no longer fit for purpose.

As emphasised in this book by a Turkish academic , the frameworks that were established after 1945 and once celebrated as guarantors of peace and prosperity are now struggling to cope with the multifaceted crises of the 21st century.

The UN Security Council, for example, is frequently paralysed by the veto power of its five permanent members, preventing it from addressing major conflicts such as Russia’s war with Ukraine and Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

This has fuelled global frustration and revived calls for reform.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long argued that the UN must evolve beyond the narrow authority of its founding powers, famously stating that " the world is bigger than five ".

His critique finds resonance in China’s GGI, which also seeks to establish a more inclusive and representative system.

Once the core of global economic cooperation, the WTO has lost influence amid major power disputes and its failure to update trade rules.

Meanwhile, the collapse of key arms control treaties such as the INF and the erosion of non-proliferation accords have raised fears of a new arms race.

Against the backdrop of a leadership and legitimacy vacuum, China’s GGI is gaining relevance by promoting renewed dialogue and shared security as an alternative to Cold War–style rivalries.

The political symbolism is equally clear. The United States continues to withdraw from global commitments under President Donald Trump’s America First policy.

As Washington retreats, Beijing steps forward. The GGI is a calculated response to the vacuum in global leadership, particularly within institutions that were once led by Western powers.

The initiative “ does not seek to create an alternative system ” but rather aims to strengthen the mechanisms of the current global order by addressing three key issues: the underrepresentation of the Global South, the erosion of the UN’s authority, and implementation inefficiency.

The message is that global governance can not remain the privilege of a select few, but must evolve to reflect the current multipolar reality.

A regional strategy for China

The GGI is not only a global vision, but also a regional strategy. In Asia, where China faces both opportunities and constraints, the initiative could transform the nature of Beijing’s relations with its neighbours.

For Southeast Asia, the GGI provides a framework that emphasises cooperation and consultation over dominance. By presenting governance as a collaborative process rather than a competition, the GGI could help Beijing address concerns about its rise.

In Central Asia , the initiative complements China’s long-term economic presence through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) . The two projects are intertwined, with the BRI focusing on infrastructure and the GGI focusing on institutions.

This enables Beijing to present itself as a collaborative and developmental leader, thereby consolidating its influence through dialogue and economic interdependence.

And Russia's support for the GGI is noteworthy, as it aligns with Moscow’s vision of a multipolar world order and reinforces China’s regional and global initiatives within this emerging partnership.