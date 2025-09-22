Türkiye's enduring call, rooted in the principle that "the world is bigger than five," transcends a simple criticism of the current global order and embodies a vision for humanity’s collective future, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

His remarks came in an article published in Newsweek on Monday, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said conflicts, lawlessness, terrorism, pandemics, climate crises, and widening injustice and inequality are exerting immense strain on the current international order amid an ongoing row of increasing challenges.

"Türkiye acts with a vision that, without compromising its foreign policy approach centred on the principles of justice, peace, and solidarity, navigates comprehensive, complex, and deeply painful crises while safeguarding both its own security and the shared future of humanity," he stated.

The UN, founded after World War II to preserve peace and security, is now "regrettably" unable to fulfil this core mission amid today’s challenges, the Turkish president highlighted.

The world is bigger than five

The UN Security Council (UN), established on principles of justice and equality, has seen its decision-making on regional and global crises reduced "to the will and interests of merely five countries," he added.

"This unjust structure, which is among the primary sources of the deadlocks of our time," urgently needs reform so the UN can once again function as an effective hub of multilateralism, true to its founding principles, and deliver fair solutions to global challenges, he added.

In the face of the UN’s waning effectiveness and increasingly complex geopolitical challenges, Ankara has made dialogue and mediation the cornerstone of its foreign policy, Erdogan stated, stressing that the Black Sea Grain Initiative exemplifies this commitment, delivering tangible benefits for both regional and global security and stability.

From the Caucasus to Africa and from the Middle East to the Balkans, Türkiye continues to shoulder the responsibility of seeking fair diplomatic solutions to conflicts and working to build a lasting and just peace, he noted.

Ankara's approach to diplomacy extends beyond conflict resolution to encompass humanitarian concerns, he said, noting that the country's standing as one of the world’s foremost providers of humanitarian assistance reflects the responsibility entrusted to it by its "deep-rooted history and values."

In this respect, the president reiterated Türkiye's commitment to its role as a leading force in advancing global solidarity.

Atrocities in Gaza 'one of the gravest tests of humanity's conscience' Israel’s ongoing occupation and the atrocities taking place in Gaza stand as "one of the gravest tests of humanity's conscience," said Erdogan.

"This test ends in shame for all of humanity, beginning with the actors of the international system. Children and women perish as millions are left deprived of even the most basic necessities," he stated, expressing Ankara's enduring efforts to achieve a ceasefire, ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, and revive the prospects for a two-state solution.

The over 100,000 tons of aid Türkiye has delivered to Gaza represent just one of the measures it has taken to ease the suffering of "our brothers and sisters struggling with hunger under Israel's inhumane blockade," Erdogan stressed.