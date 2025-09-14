WORLD
2 min read
China warns Philippines after South China Sea drills with US, Japan
China condemned the Philippines for holding maritime drills with its allies, saying it will safeguard territorial sovereignty in the South China Sea.
China warns Philippines after South China Sea drills with US, Japan
The Philippines conducted joint maritime exercises with US and Japan. [File photo] / AP
September 14, 2025

Beijing criticised the Philippines on Sunday for conducting maritime exercises with the US and Japan in the contested waters of the South China Sea, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement that it held the 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with the US Indo-Pacific Command and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force through Friday and Saturday.

The statement on the US social media company, X, said the exercise “reaffirms the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and upholding peace and security in the region.”

In response to the drill, Beijing said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted patrols in the South China Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Tian Junli, the command's spokesman, said the Philippines had colluded with countries outside the region for so-called "joint patrols," spread “illegal claims” about the South China Sea and undermined “peace and stability” in the region.

Recommended

"We solemnly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea," said Tian, while adding that any attempt to obtain external assistance would be in vain.

Tian stressed that the Southern Theater Command remains on high alert to resolutely safeguard China's “territorial sovereignty and national security,” and to uphold “peace and stability” in the South China Sea.

"Any attempt to stir up trouble or disrupt order in the South China Sea is doomed to fail," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - China drives out US warship from contested South China Sea waters
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections