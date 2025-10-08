As Asia continues to drive global growth and China edges closer to becoming the world’s largest economy, long-standing global institutions are coming under renewed scrutiny.

Calls are growing to rebalance influence at the United Nations, and even at the Bretton Woods institutions — the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank — whose headquarters have remained in Washington since 1945.

The global governance bodies were created after the end of World War II to rebuild battered economies and ensure that a similar outbreak of fighting doesn’t recur.

“I would urge China to establish a major UN campus in Beijing or Shanghai,” American economist Jeffrey Sachs told TRT World, reiterating an appeal he made at the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly.

“The United States now accounts for far less in global output, while China’s economy is already larger in purchasing power terms,” he pointed out, arguing that the UN, IMF, and World Bank must evolve to reflect today’s balance of power.

“This is no longer a US- or Western-dominated world. The BRICS nations collectively produce more than the G7, and they deserve a stronger voice and a central role in shaping the rules. The era of the US setting the rules alone is over,” asserted Sachs.

“We need to make the UN truly multilateral,” he reasoned. “That means creating multiple global campuses, not concentrating the institution in the US and Western Europe.”

For decades, the US — which hosts the UN headquarters in New York and the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC — has loomed large over global affairs. The dollar has become the backbone of international finance, and also a tool for Washington to impose sanctions on other countries.

Related TRT World - How China is positioning itself as a defender of post-WWII order

Fast-forward to 2025: A rising China

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York – held from September 9 to 29, 2025 – revealed a world in flux: fierce debates over reforming multilateral institutions, urgent warnings about climate change and energy transition, louder demands from the Global South for fairer representation, and US–China tensions overshadowing trade and security discussions.

The UNGA session offered a snapshot of the tectonic shifts — geopolitical, economic, and institutional — that will shape the decades ahead. While US President Donald Trump used his address to criticise the UN for failing to uphold global peace, Beijing struck a starkly different note , affirming that in turbulent times the world needs the UN’s authority more than ever.

For many, this contrast epitomised the shifting balance between Washington and Beijing. This contest is not merely political or diplomatic. It is underpinned by economic realities.

Leading Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and former senior IMF officials project that Beijing could surpass the United States as the world’s largest economy in nominal GDP by 2035 .

In purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, China overtook the US in 2014 , with its current GDP estimated at $40.72 trillion compared to America’s $30.51 trillion, according to IMF’s latest data .

Asia as a whole now generates 55 percent of global GDP , eclipsing the combined weight of the US and EU, whose share has dropped to 33 percent. In 2025, China accounted for 19.8 percent of global GDP (PPP), while the US contributed 12.7 percent and India 10 percent, according to World Economic Research .

The United Nations headquarters is in New York City, with major offices in Geneva, Vienna, and The Hague. The UN Office at Nairobi (UNON) in Kenya is the only significant UN presence outside the Western world.

“It would be fitting to see a major UN office in China,” said Josef Gregory Mahoney, Professor of Politics at East China Normal University in Shanghai.

“Shanghai, Hong Kong, or Hainan could offer more practical advantages than Beijing, which faces space and congestion constraints,” he added.