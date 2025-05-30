Dozens of countries have joined China in establishing an international mediation-based dispute resolution group.

Representatives of more than 30 other countries, from Pakistan and Indonesia to Belarus and Cuba, signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong on Friday, becoming the founding members of the global organisation.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from some 50 other countries and about 20 organisations, including the United Nations.

An experiment

Shahla Ali, a law professor at the University of Hong Kong, said the International Organisation for Mediation would have the capacity to mediate disputes between states, between a state and a national of another state, or in international commercial disputes.

“Conventions can provide opportunities to experiment with new approaches," she said, noting rising interest in mediation globally as a means to resolve investor-state disputes.

Paul Lam, Hong Kong's secretary for justice, wrote that IOMed’s establishment came as "hostile external forces are attempting to de-internationalise and de-functionalise" Hong Kong.

The support of developing countries signalled Beijing's rising influence in the Global South amid heightened geopolitical tensions, partly exacerbated by US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

Dialogue, not division

The inauguration also comes amid growing geopolitical tensions, notably India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with its neighbour, Pakistan.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, who attended the signing ceremony, said the IOMed would become increasingly important amid mounting geopolitical tensions.

“When protectionism threatens to derail the international trade order, and when unilateralism looms over global supply chains, it is dialogue, not division – that restores balance,” he said.