US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed during their highly-anticipated bilateral meeting not to impose rare earth export controls that rattled global markets and prompted threats of retaliation from the US leader.

Trump said he and the Chinese president agreed on an "outstanding group of decisions" during their South Korea sit-down, which included Xi's decision to reverse course on the rare earth restrictions.

Trump also said that he would lower some tariffs he imposed on Beijing over the flow of illicit fentanyl after Xi pledged to crack down on the drug flow.

"I guess on the scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was a 12," Trump told reporters on Air Force One after departing South Korea.

"A lot of decisions were made there wasn't too much left out there."

A formal readout of the meeting has yet to be released by the White House, but Trump said he agreed to reduce fentanyl-related tariffs he imposed in February to 10 percent from 20 percent, because Xi committed "to work very hard to stop the death that's coming in".

"But again, it's complex because of what fentanyl is, what the precursors do. So, I think you're going to see a big difference," he said.

"He's going to be very strong in enforcing the fentanyl, everything having to do with fentanyl and regulations internally, including taking very strong measures against those that don't obey."