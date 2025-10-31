The ninth edition of the TRT World Forum, Türkiye’s premier international dialogue platform hosted by the country’s state broadcaster TRT, opened in Istanbul on Friday with a moving tribute to journalists killed in Gaza, setting an emotional tone for two days of high-level discussions under the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities.”

Before the inaugural session began, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed Norwegian artist Vibeke Harper’s installation “3,925 Lost Futures”, a haunting memorial to Palestinian youth who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.

The inaugural session also featured a short video honouring Gaza journalists, including Anas Jamal al Sharif, Mariam Abu Daqqa, Ashraf Shannon, Yahya Barzaq and others.

In a symbolic gesture, correspondents who had reported from Gaza presented a press jacket to President Erdogan, dedicating it to the memory of fallen colleagues.

President Erdogan delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session, which was also addressed by Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, and TRT’s Director General, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

Together, they inaugurated the two-day forum, setting the stage for a series of high-level dialogues on Türkiye’s role in shaping a more just, balanced, and inclusive global order.

Erdogan pays homage to journalists

Delivering his keynote address, President Erdogan paid homage to the journalists who “gave their lives to tell the truth,” while sharply criticising what he called the global silence over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“In the past two years, Israel has martyred more than 70,000 people in Gaza, including 20,000 children. There is hardly a single building left standing,” Erdogan said. “Those who claim Israel is innocent should look at the ruins, the bombs, and the starving children. Innocence cannot coexist with such cruelty.”

The President praised TRT’s coverage from Gaza, highlighting the broadcaster’s steadfast commitment to truth despite difficult conditions.

“TRT never stopped reporting from Gaza, even when bombs were falling. We lost our brave photojournalist Yahya Barzaq, but TRT’s mission to tell the truth lives on,” he said. “Their sacrifice reminds us that journalism is not just a profession—it is a moral duty.”

“The fate of humanity cannot rest in the hands of five countries.”

Erdogan also renewed his long-standing call for reform of the United Nations Security Council, saying the post–World War II order “no longer reflects today’s realities.”

“The fate of humanity cannot be left to the mercy of five countries,” he said, invoking his well-known slogan, “The world is bigger than five.”

“The system meant to ensure peace has instead become a barrier to justice. It is time for a genuine global reset.”

The Turkish leader emphasised that Türkiye would continue advocating for a two-state solution and play an active role in rebuilding Gaza. He also referred to recent diplomatic efforts by Ankara to mediate between conflicting sides in regions such as Ukraine, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, saying:

“We do not stand by and watch suffering—we take action. Türkiye will always choose the hard path: to build peace, not to remain silent.”