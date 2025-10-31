The ninth edition of the TRT World Forum, Türkiye’s premier international dialogue platform hosted by the country’s state broadcaster TRT, opened in Istanbul on Friday with a moving tribute to journalists killed in Gaza, setting an emotional tone for two days of high-level discussions under the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities.”
Before the inaugural session began, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed Norwegian artist Vibeke Harper’s installation “3,925 Lost Futures”, a haunting memorial to Palestinian youth who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.
The inaugural session also featured a short video honouring Gaza journalists, including Anas Jamal al Sharif, Mariam Abu Daqqa, Ashraf Shannon, Yahya Barzaq and others.
In a symbolic gesture, correspondents who had reported from Gaza presented a press jacket to President Erdogan, dedicating it to the memory of fallen colleagues.
President Erdogan delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session, which was also addressed by Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, and TRT’s Director General, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.
Together, they inaugurated the two-day forum, setting the stage for a series of high-level dialogues on Türkiye’s role in shaping a more just, balanced, and inclusive global order.
Erdogan pays homage to journalists
Delivering his keynote address, President Erdogan paid homage to the journalists who “gave their lives to tell the truth,” while sharply criticising what he called the global silence over Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“In the past two years, Israel has martyred more than 70,000 people in Gaza, including 20,000 children. There is hardly a single building left standing,” Erdogan said. “Those who claim Israel is innocent should look at the ruins, the bombs, and the starving children. Innocence cannot coexist with such cruelty.”
The President praised TRT’s coverage from Gaza, highlighting the broadcaster’s steadfast commitment to truth despite difficult conditions.
“TRT never stopped reporting from Gaza, even when bombs were falling. We lost our brave photojournalist Yahya Barzaq, but TRT’s mission to tell the truth lives on,” he said. “Their sacrifice reminds us that journalism is not just a profession—it is a moral duty.”
“The fate of humanity cannot rest in the hands of five countries.”
Erdogan also renewed his long-standing call for reform of the United Nations Security Council, saying the post–World War II order “no longer reflects today’s realities.”
“The fate of humanity cannot be left to the mercy of five countries,” he said, invoking his well-known slogan, “The world is bigger than five.”
“The system meant to ensure peace has instead become a barrier to justice. It is time for a genuine global reset.”
The Turkish leader emphasised that Türkiye would continue advocating for a two-state solution and play an active role in rebuilding Gaza. He also referred to recent diplomatic efforts by Ankara to mediate between conflicting sides in regions such as Ukraine, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, saying:
“We do not stand by and watch suffering—we take action. Türkiye will always choose the hard path: to build peace, not to remain silent.”
Praising TRT’s “human-centred approach to broadcasting”, Erdogan described the network as one of Türkiye’s “most trusted institutions”, now reaching audiences in 41 languages and over 100 countries through its television, radio, and digital platforms.
“In an age where manipulation has become a reflex in global media, TRT expands the space for responsible journalism,” he said. “By keeping truth at the centre, it offers billions a meaningful alternative.”
He also urged media institutions to defend family values against “toxic and distorted narratives” spreading through global entertainment and social media, calling on creators to promote content that strengthens human connection and moral values.
Türkiye is working to build a fairer future
Earlier, addressing the session, Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran underscored that the forum’s mission is to promote “a human-centred approach to global reconstruction.”
He said that in an era marked by pandemics, climate crisis, and renewed conventional wars, “the world is facing a crisis of meaning and order,” and Türkiye has taken the initiative “to build a fairer future under the leadership of our President.”
“Türkiye has become a sought-after and respected actor in every region because it places human security at the heart of diplomacy,” Duran said. “Our foreign policy seeks dialogue over conflict, conscience over interest, and justice over power. Against cultural imperialism, we defend truth. Against selective humanity, we stand for fairness.”
Duran also praised TRT and Anadolu Agency for “serving as the voices of the voiceless” and paid tribute to journalists who “told the truth to the world without deviation, even under pressure and obstruction.”
“We commemorate with mercy all journalists martyred for this cause and wish recovery to the injured,” he said, closing his remarks by congratulating the TRT family for hosting “a forum that serves both our nation and all humanity.”
TRT shaping the global media landscape
Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, Director General of TRT, noted that the current international system, built after World War II, “has lost its ability to deliver justice or accountability.”
“We are now faced with a global order that prizes power over ethics and chaos over rules,” he said. “The only solution is to rebuild this system with a vision rooted in morality, inclusivity, and fairness.”
Sobaci said Türkiye, under President Erdogan’s leadership, “has emerged as a transformative actor championing diplomacy over conflict and justice over oppression.”
“As walls of silence were being built around Gaza, our president gave courage to words,” he added. “When human values were put on trial, our nation raised the banner of conscience. Türkiye stands as the world’s moral compass.”
He also emphasised TRT’s expanding role in shaping the global media landscape:
“From our television and radio channels to our international digital platforms, TRT continues to document truth and amplify Türkiye’s humanitarian vision. In the century of Türkiye, our mission is to strengthen the nation’s moral and strategic stance through responsible journalism.”