Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a sweeping address at the TRT World Forum 2025 on Friday, condemning Israel’s Gaza genocide and calling out the international community’s failure to uphold justice, peace, and morality.

Erdogan questioned the narratives defending Israel, saying:

“Israel has nuclear weapons and the capability to strike Gaza, however and whenever it wants; how can it be innocent?”

Erdogan accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon, particularly targeting children amid one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern times.

“Israel is using hunger as a deadly weapon, especially against children,” he said.

“In Gaza, hardly a single building remains intact. Schools, churches, mosques, and hospitals have all been bombed. They say, ‘Israel is innocent.’ How so?”

Erdogan also condemned Israel’s “propaganda machine built on lies,” revealing the toll it has taken on journalists.

“Against Israel’s propaganda machine, 270 journalists who sought to expose the truth on the ground and reveal Tel Aviv’s falsehoods have been killed,” he noted, stressing the moral responsibility of the media to stand with justice.

The Turkish leader criticised global institutions tasked with maintaining peace and stability, accusing them of turning a blind eye to massacres and failing to prevent genocide.

“Those responsible for protecting global peace have failed to stop massacres, prevent genocide, and save children’s lives,” Erdogan said.