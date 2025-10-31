TÜRKİYE
Present global order prioritises power over justice: TRT Director General Sobaci
The 9th TRT World Forum kicked off in Istanbul, bringing together leaders, thinkers and changemakers from around the world.
TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci speaks at TRT World Forum 2025
October 31, 2025

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci has called for a “brand-new vision” for the international system, saying that global power structures prioritise political and military dominance over morality and justice.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul on Friday, Sobaci said the current world order is incapable of solving mounting global crises because “power is prioritised over morality.”

“Today’s international order cannot develop solutions to the crises it faces,” he told delegates.

“We need a brand-new vision so that we can build a fairer, rule-based and moral international order.”

Addressing ongoing human rights violations, Sobaci condemned the attempts to legitimise Israel’s genocide in Gaza over the past two years, stressing that Türkiye has consistently stood as the voice of justice against oppression and double standards.

“For the last two years, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been attempted to be legitimised,” he said.

“But Türkiye has been the voice of justice.”

“While the world has witnessed the systematic destruction of a people, Türkiye has not remained silent,” he said.

The 9th TRT World Forum kicked off in Istanbul, bringing together leaders, thinkers, and changemakers from around the world to discuss how global realities are being reshaped amid uncertainty.

Held under the theme "The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities", the two-day event explores how shifts in economics, technology, media and international law are redefining the world we live in.

Organised by Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT, the annual flagship forum serves as a space to bring unspoken issues to the forefront and to question the media's role in shaping global narratives.

