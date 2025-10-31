TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci has called for a “brand-new vision” for the international system, saying that global power structures prioritise political and military dominance over morality and justice.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul on Friday, Sobaci said the current world order is incapable of solving mounting global crises because “power is prioritised over morality.”

“Today’s international order cannot develop solutions to the crises it faces,” he told delegates.

“We need a brand-new vision so that we can build a fairer, rule-based and moral international order.”

Addressing ongoing human rights violations, Sobaci condemned the attempts to legitimise Israel’s genocide in Gaza over the past two years, stressing that Türkiye has consistently stood as the voice of justice against oppression and double standards.

“For the last two years, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been attempted to be legitimised,” he said.

“But Türkiye has been the voice of justice.”