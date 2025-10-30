The 9th TRT World Forum kicks off in Istanbul on Friday, bringing together leaders, thinkers and changemakers from around the world to discuss how global realities are being reshaped in a time of uncertainty.

Held under the theme "The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities", the two-day event explores how shifts in economics, technology, media and international law are redefining the world we live in.

Organised by Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT, the annual flagship forum serves as a space to bring unspoken issues to the forefront and to question the role of the media in shaping global narratives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, continuing a tradition he has maintained since the forum's launch in 2017.

His previous speeches have focused on Türkiye's evolving role in international affairs and the need for a more equitable global order.

This year's sessions cover a wide range of timely issues, including: