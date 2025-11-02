As the curtains fell on the 9th TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev hailed Türkiye’s growing diplomatic and cultural influence, describing it as a pivotal bridge “from the European continent into the Asian continent” — and a nation increasingly shaping the contours of the emerging world order.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the forum’s concluding day, Otorbaev said Türkiye’s proactive diplomacy — from mediating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to its humanitarian outreach amid the Gaza crisis — has positioned it as a key regional stabiliser and a credible voice of the Global South.

“Türkiye is becoming a more influential country overall, given its unique geographical location,” Otorbaev said. “It borders Europe but also serves as a gateway from the European continent into Asia. In this unique situation, Türkiye is becoming more and more influential.”

In Otorbaev’s view, Türkiye’s growing influence — from global diplomacy to the digital economy — embodies the very spirit of the “Global Reset” theme that was debated at this year’s TRT World Forum.

“Türkiye’s voice is increasingly being heard — not only as a mediator, but as a bridge between regions, civilisations, and ideas,” he said.

Driving a new era of growth across the Turkic world

Otorbaev also welcomed Ankara’s recent decision to simplify work permits for citizens of Turkic-speaking states , calling it “a very important step in bringing our countries closer together — to build trust and improve the quality of our interaction.”

“Türkiye is playing a constructive role within the Organisation of Turkic States, strengthening friendship, improving economic relationships, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges,” he added.

Otorbaev, who participated in a TRT World Forum session on ‘Cultural Diplomacy and Shared Identity in Central Asia: Pathways to Regional Engagement and Connectivity’, also stressed that closer economic ties among Turkic nations must be complemented by deeper cultural connections.

“While our economic relationship is developing, we must also know each other culturally,” he said. “Because we are geographically far from each other, it’s not easy to reach one another. But with the efforts of each state, we are becoming closer.”

He said initiatives such as joint festivals, educational programmes, and cultural exchanges under the Organisation of Turkic States will play an important role in promoting regional cooperation and stability. “Institutionalising cultural exchange will bring effective results very soon,” he added.

While praising Türkiye’s diplomatic activism, Otorbaev underlined that the next stage of the country’s rise must be rooted in science, technology, and innovation.

“In the current world, becoming a leader in innovation and the digital economy is crucial to becoming a global leader,” he said. “Türkiye is already playing an important role — with many educational institutions, scientific discoveries, and new products being created here. It has a good demography and a digitally driven young generation, which will bring more tangible results in the future.”

