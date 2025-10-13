The 12th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) last week was centred on ‘Regional Peace and Security’.

But for many, the most lasting message from the gathering of Turkic leaders may not be about security at all.

It may be about letters.

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented fellow leaders with two books — one on the works of Chingiz Aytmatov , the celebrated Kyrgyz author, and another drawn from the Oguznames, the genealogical legends of the Turkic peoples — both were printed in the newly proposed 34-letter Common Turkic Alphabet.

It was a gesture with profound political, cultural, and technological implications.

The quest for a common script among Turkic-speaking peoples is not new.

In fact, it stretches back nearly a century, to the First Turkology Congress held in Baku in 1926, where scholars and statesmen first raised the idea of a Latin-based alphabet.

The project faltered under Soviet rule, when Turkic republics were forced to adopt Cyrillic.

But with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the aspiration resurfaced.

Now, under the institutional umbrella of the OTS, the initiative has found new momentum.

In September 2024, the Common Turkic Alphabet Commission met in Azerbaijan and agreed on a standardised 34-letter system designed to respect phonetic diversity across Turkic languages while enabling literacy across borders.

Assistant professor Basak Kuzakci, a scholar of Turkic cultural studies at Marmara University in Istanbul, explains the significance of this long effort.

“The issue of a common alphabet has been an ideal we have contemplated for generations,” she tells TRT World.

“Achieving alphabetic unity is not a technical matter but a cultural rapprochement. If a Turkish student can easily read a text in Kazakh, Kyrgyz, or Uzbek Turkish, the mental walls that divide us will begin to dissolve.”

Kuzakci, however, adds that challenges remain.

“The task requires careful scientific planning and strong coordination among states. Phonetic differences between Turkic languages must be addressed….the 34-letter system must preserve flexibility to safeguard the unique sound systems of each language.”

“The success of the common alphabet will depend on approaching the process not as an ‘imposition’ but as a ‘harmonisation’ project. We envision it as a cultural bridge: one that respects each country’s identity, facilitates communication, and allows diverse dialects to draw nourishment from a common root.”

Related TRT World - Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit

Alphabet meets technology

Advocates argue that the common alphabet is not merely about cultural preservation but also about digital relevance.

Standardisation, they say, will make Turkic languages more interoperable in databases, software, and artificial intelligence systems.

“A common alphabet will bring Turkic languages closer together in the digital sphere, from databases to AI training models,” Kuzakci adds.

“It creates a broad field of compatibility. In the age of artificial intelligence, language is not just culture — it is infrastructure.”

This technological aspect explains why the initiative resonates strongly at a time when global powers are heavily investing in AI-driven language technologies