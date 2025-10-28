US President Donald Trump and Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, have signed a framework agreement in Tokyo to secure the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, a move the White House said aims to strengthen supply chains through coordinated investment and fair market practices.

The White House said on Monday that the United States and Japan plan to accomplish this through the use of economic policy tools and joint investment to accelerate the development of diversified, liquid and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths.

Within six months of the agreement, both nations intend to take measures to support projects that generate end products for delivery to buyers in the United States, Japan and other like-minded nations, it added.

Washington and Tokyo will also work to secure their critical mineral supply chains by addressing what the White House described as "non-market policies and unfair trade practices."

Strong handshake

The deal came as Trump met Takaichi for the first time since she became Japan’s first female leader, holding talks focused on trade, defence and regional security.

Takaichi is expected to offer a package of US investments in a $550 billion deal agreed earlier this year, including shipbuilding, and increased purchases of US soybeans, natural gas and pickup trucks, according to Reuters.

She also plans to inform Trump that she is preparing to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, broadcaster NTV reported, citing government sources.