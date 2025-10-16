The recent Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan’s Gabala may very well be remembered as the moment when the Turkic world moved decisively from cultural fraternity to a strategic framework.

What began as a loose forum of shared heritage has evolved into a structured, multidimensional organisation — one that now speaks the language of coordination, institutional depth, and regional agency.

Convened under the theme Regional Peace and Security, the summit brought together the leaders of the Turkic World.

The Gabala Declaration , adoption of the ‘OTS+’ flexible cooperation format, and strengthened role of TURKSOY all underscored a widening institutional base.

The decision to integrate Turkmenistan as an observer in the Turkic Academy and Cultural Heritage Foundation marked further expansion of inclusivity.

The summit also recorded notable advancements: the operationalisation of the Turkic Investment Fund , plans to convene the Council of Central Banks, and renewed commitments to digital transformation, trade facilitation, and transport corridors — from the Middle Corridor to the Trans-Caspian route.

Collectively, these developments reflected a deliberate shift from dialogue to design, from aspiration to architecture.

A growing security dimension

Equally significant, the Gabala Summit introduced a robust security pillar to the OTS agenda. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proposed that member states hold a joint military exercise in 2026, a first-of-its-kind demonstration of strategic coordination.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged collaboration on cybersecurity and information protection, emphasising the importance of building joint resilience and technological sovereignty across the region.

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aligning with all these proposals, declared that “we are ready to contribute in every domain concerning our shared security.” His statement linked defence collaboration directly with Turkic solidarity, emphasising Türkiye’s readiness to strengthen common capabilities.

The trajectory of security cooperation has now become unmistakable. The recent Bishkek Security Council Secretaries’ meeting identified shared threats: cyber intrusions, disinformation, cross-border crime, and assessed their implications for the Turkic world.

The ongoing cooperation among intelligence services and defence-industry institutions, together with the planned joint exercises in 2026, constitutes the embryonic form of a coordinated security community.

These initiatives do not merely reflect ambition; they mark recognition of strategic reality.

As global insecurity intensifies, from conflicts near the region to great-power competition over energy and digital corridors, the Turkic states increasingly understand that collective security and defence-industrial cooperation are prerequisites for genuine autonomy.

This framework can act as a stabiliser not only for Turkic states but for their wider neighbourhood, enhancing deterrence through dialogue rather than division.

The OTS’s approach, blending prudence with purpose, seeks to build self-reliance without antagonism, a balance that few regional blocs have achieved.

Institutionalisation with momentum

What distinguishes this summit is not rhetoric but institutional momentum. The creation of functional bodies, such as the Council of Central Banks and the expansion of specialised committees on transport, customs, and energy, demonstrates a determination to convert fraternity into governance.

The Turkic Investment Fund, expected to finance infrastructure, logistics, and small business development, symbolises this pragmatic turn. Its establishment fulfils one of the key mandates of the Istanbul Declaration of 2021.

Kyrgyzstan’s productive chairmanship, Azerbaijan’s readiness to host and coordinate major initiatives, and Türkiye’s institutional experience together form a credible backbone for sustained regional coordination.

Execution will be determinant, and here the OTS demonstrates both ambition and capacity.

A particularly forward-looking innovation of the Gabala Summit was the introduction of the ‘OTS+’ format — a flexible cooperation framework that allows the organisation to engage third parties and partners in specific projects without requiring membership.

This mechanism reflects the OTS’s evolution from an exclusive cultural bloc to a networked platform for Eurasian cooperation with non-Turkic regional partners.

By lowering the institutional entry threshold while preserving strategic coherence, OTS+ may become one of the organisation’s most adaptive tools — a way to project influence through partnership rather than expansion.

At the same time, connectivity remains the economic backbone of this regional project. Commitments to upgrade the Middle Corridor, harmonise customs procedures, and advance green transport and energy transition goals highlight the bloc’s economic pragmatism.