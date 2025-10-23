As Moscow reorients its commercial and political ties away from the West toward the Global South, its relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have grown significantly.

Over the past few months, Russia has expanded its engagement with the oil- and gas-rich Arab nations of the GCC.

This trend demonstrates the resilience of Russia’s influence across the Middle East, especially in the face of Moscow losing its major ally, the Assad dynasty in Syria, following the fall of Baath regime in December 2024.



Then there’s the weakening of Iran, exacerbated by its confrontations with Israel and the United States, which has further complicated Moscow’s regional position.

Russia’s closer ties with the GCC are evident in its deepening relations with Oman. In April, the two countries signed an agreement to establish a visa-free programme.

The meeting in Moscow also marked the first-ever talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, a historic milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In the same month, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Moscow, where he met with President Putin to discuss bilateral economic relations and regional geopolitical developments.



Relations between Russia and Qatar are grounded not only in pragmatic foreign policy considerations but also in shared perspectives on key global issues. As a major global energy hub, Qatar increasingly shapes its own agenda, balancing the interests of multiple centres of power.

In this context, Moscow now views Qatar not as a rival or an outright ally of the United States, but as an increasingly independent partner whose connections in the Middle East and Africa are extremely important for Russia’s ambitions.

Qatar’s emphasis on conflict mediation, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine, adds another practical dimension. In 2023, Doha brokered a humanitarian agreement facilitating the transfer of Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

A similar deal was reached in March 2025 at Qatar’s embassy in Moscow. Qatar’s broader mediation efforts include bridging conflicts between the Taliban and the United States, Hamas and Israel, and, most recently, facilitating a ceasefire between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

The United Arab Emirates has also strengthened its ties with Moscow. In early August, President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan (MBZ) visited Moscow to discuss trade, investment, and regional issues with President Putin, securing two agreements in the fields of investment and transport.

Bilateral trade and investment have grown significantly: Russian capital in the UAE exceeded $30 billion in 2024, while Emirati investment in Russia reached $16.8 billion. Around 4,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE, and trade turnover is projected to nearly double , from $5.36 billion in 2021 to $11 billion in 2024. Russia and the UAE are also finalising a free trade agreement under the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) framework.

Increased connectivity

Connectivity is another key driver of Russia-GCC ties. The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), linking Russia to Iran and the Gulf, has become a major commercial artery since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.