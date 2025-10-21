Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov claimed on Tuesday that a meeting between the Russian and US top diplomats is being coordinated, in a comment on media reports claiming the meeting was scheduled for this week and later postponed.

Ryabkov said: "What has not been agreed upon yet cannot be postponed."

"And we will continue in the future, I am sure, to face a situation where different information sources, especially Western ones, will engage in unfounded fabrications for the purpose of creating news items, causing speculation and raising questions, all of which are widely disseminated and analysed, often from an angle favorable only to Westerners," he said.

Last night, the US media claimed, citing sources in the White House, that the meeting between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, prepared over recent days, had been "indefinitely" postponed.

Related TRT World - Russia eyes progress in Ukraine peace efforts at Putin-Trump summit in Budapest: Kremlin

Ryabkov further added that there is no agreement on the venue for the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio, noting that "everything remains under consideration."

The date for consultations between Russia and the US aimed at removing irritants in bilateral relations has yet to be finalised, he added.

“It’s important to note that contacts with Americans across various channels have never ceased, and formats vary. Sometimes things do end up on paper, although perhaps not always in the form of notes but rather in other styles or genres,” he said.

Asked about topics that the Russian foreign minister and US secretary of state may discuss, Ryabkov said the conflict in Ukraine will "feature prominently" on the agenda.