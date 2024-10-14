In the second week of October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian met for the first time at a forum in Turkmenistan commemorating the 18th-century poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

Also at this gathering were the heads of state from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

But it was the Putin-Pezeshkian meeting which was in the spotlight, highlighting how the Russia-Iran entente remains strong despite some recent tensions over Azerbaijan’s Russia-backed Zangezur corridor.

As both leaders stressed at the meeting, Russia and Iran share similar perspectives on important global issues. Moscow and Tehran see their partnership as key to challenging the Western-led order and accelerating the world’s transition from unipolarity.

On the sidelines of this conference, Putin was quoted as telling Pezeshkian, “We actively work together in the international arena, and our assessments of current events in the world are often very close.”

In response, the Iranian president reportedly said to his Russian counterpart, “Our positions in the world are much closer to each other than to others.”

Help for Iran on the way?

At a time in which Iran is bracing for Israel’s response to Tehran’s two-wave ballistic missile attack, the country is looking to Moscow for greater support.

For Iran, there is no alternative to Russia in terms of a military partner. Tehran will likely seek much from Moscow as hostilities with Israel threaten to escalate.

Tehran will probably try to convince the Kremlin to support non-state actors in the 'Axis of Resistance', such as Yemen’s Houthi movement, and do more to defend Syria from Israeli airstrikes.

What Moscow would do to either help Tehran deter Israel from attacking Iran – or help it respond to such an Israeli attack –is unclear. However, some experts suspect that the Kremlin possibly has a new outlook toward the possibility of Iran becoming a nuclear-armed state.

“At this point, Moscow’s rivalry with Washington and the West is so great that Putin may no longer feel any need to cooperate with them in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” says Mark Katz, professor emeritus at George Mason University.

According to him, Russia is “less fearful of a nuclear Iran than of an Iran with improving relations with the West”.

“Israeli-Iranian hostility serves Putin's interests by preventing even the slim possibility of rapprochement that Pezeshkian's election raised,” he tells TRT World.

However, what Moscow does in practice for Tehran during this period of intensifying hostilities in the Middle East could fall short of Iranian expectations.

Russia will ultimately look after its own interests, and Iran’s leadership might end up somewhat disappointed with the Kremlin.

One key question is whether Russia would equip Iran with Su-35 Flanker fighter jets or S-400s air defence missile systems.

For a considerable amount of time, there has been talk of Moscow doing so. But that has yet to occur.

“Russia does not want a strong Iran, hence its reluctance to provide it with sophisticated weaponry and air defence systems. However, Moscow does not want Iran to disintegrate or its regime to be replaced by a pro-Western government,” says Shireen Hunter, an honorary fellow at the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University, who served as an Iranian diplomat before 1979.

“Therefore, it might overcome its reluctance. However, Russia does not want to antagonise Israel. Consequently, I doubt that it would change its position in this regard and supply Iran with sophisticated weaponry,” Hunter tells TRT World.