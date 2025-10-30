A forthcoming Hindi film, The Taj Story, starring veteran Indian actor Paresh Rawal, claims to expose “the truth” behind the Taj Mahal, the 17th-century marble mausoleum considered one of the most iconic odes to love.
The film’s premise is familiar: that India’s most recognisable monument was once a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya before being “seized” by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
It is not a new theory. It resurfaces every few years, louder than before—presented as patriotic revelation rather than recycled fiction.
Its endurance reveals less about history than about the political use of myth in today’s India.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Taj Mahal is India's most visited monument, attracting a staggering 6.9 million visitors in 2024-25, the latest official data showed.
The Taj Mahal’s origins are among the best-documented episodes of Mughal history.
Shah Jahan commissioned the mausoleum in 1631 for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died in childbirth.
Construction lasted more than twenty years and involved about 20,000 artisans and labourers.
The Padshahnama, the emperor’s official chronicle, records every stage of the project—architects, expenditures and even the deed of the land, purchased from Raja Jai Singh of Amber, in the western Indian state of Rajistan.
Inscriptions identify Ustad Ahmad Lahori as chief architect of the Mughal empire and Amanat Khan Shirazi as calligrapher.
No Persian, Sanskrit or colonial-era source contains any reference to a temple named Tejo Mahalaya.
The structure’s blend of Persian, Timurid and Indian design is precisely what defines the Mughal aesthetic: synthesis, not appropriation.
The temple theory was put forward by Purushottam Nagesh Oak, a self-proclaimed “revisionist historian,” whose 1980s book Taj Mahal: The True Story claimed—without evidence—that Shah Jahan had converted a Shiva shrine.
Even the Archaeological Survey of India dismissed the claim as “an unfounded fantasy,” and no peer-reviewed research has supported it.
Yet Oak’s theory endured because it met a demand, not for accuracy but for affirmation: a narrative in which India’s Muslim rulers could be portrayed as usurpers of Hindu glory.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such pseudo-histories have moved from the margins to the mainstream.
School textbooks have deleted chapters on the Mughals, cities with Islamic names have been renamed, and officials openly question Muslim contributions to Indian civilisation.
Cinema, television, and social media networks have become parallel classrooms where emotion outpaces evidence.
In this environment, The Taj Story is not just a film; it is an ideological instrument.
By dramatising a disproven claim, it aligns with a wider cultural project to recast India’s past as an unbroken Hindu lineage interrupted by Muslim rule.
The effect is twofold: it inflames resentment and it legitimises exclusion.
Petitions citing the Tejo Mahalaya myth have even reached Indian courts—each dismissed, yet each providing fresh fuel for outrage campaigns.
What matters is not the verdict but the visibility. The myth’s constant repetition keeps the fiction alive long after facts are forgotten.
From history to hierarchy
The rebranding of monuments such as the Taj Mahal fits into a broader pattern of cultural majoritarianism.
By framing Islamic architecture as “foreign” and Hindu symbols as inherently national, the BJP’s narrative transforms a multi-layered history into a binary of native versus invader.
This rhetorical shift serves a contemporary purpose: to portray India’s 200 million Muslims as outsiders to the nation they helped build.
The political reward is immediate. A myth that once lived in fringe literature now circulates through mainstream discourse, reinforcing an “us versus them” worldview that underpins electoral populism.
Rewriting history is never an academic exercise—it shapes the moral boundaries of the present.
When official narratives elevate myth over evidence, they license discrimination in everyday life.
The Taj Mahal controversy may appear symbolic, but it reflects a wider transformation of truth itself: from something to be verified into something to be believed.
As historian Irfan Habib warned, “When facts are replaced by faith, history becomes the casualty”.
In contemporary India, that casualty extends beyond textbooks; it reaches into citizenship, belonging and identity.
The Taj Mahal endures as proof that cultural fusion once flourished on the subcontinent.
Preserving that truth is not about defending a monument; it is about defending the idea of India as a civilisation built on exchange rather than exclusion.
Because when power decides what the past should mean, the stones of history become the scaffolding of ideology—and the line between remembrance and revision disappears.