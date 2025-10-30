A forthcoming Hindi film, The Taj Story, starring veteran Indian actor Paresh Rawal, claims to expose “the truth” behind the Taj Mahal, the 17th-century marble mausoleum considered one of the most iconic odes to love.

The film’s premise is familiar: that India’s most recognisable monument was once a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya before being “seized” by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

It is not a new theory. It resurfaces every few years, louder than before—presented as patriotic revelation rather than recycled fiction.

Its endurance reveals less about history than about the political use of myth in today’s India.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Taj Mahal is India's most visited monument , attracting a staggering 6.9 million visitors in 2024-25, the latest official data showed.

The Taj Mahal’s origins are among the best-documented episodes of Mughal history.

Shah Jahan commissioned the mausoleum in 1631 for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died in childbirth.

Construction lasted more than twenty years and involved about 20,000 artisans and labourers.

The Padshahnama, the emperor’s official chronicle, records every stage of the project—architects, expenditures and even the deed of the land, purchased from Raja Jai Singh of Amber, in the western Indian state of Rajistan.

Inscriptions identify Ustad Ahmad Lahori as chief architect of the Mughal empire and Amanat Khan Shirazi as calligrapher.

No Persian, Sanskrit or colonial-era source contains any reference to a temple named Tejo Mahalaya.

The structure’s blend of Persian, Timurid and Indian design is precisely what defines the Mughal aesthetic: synthesis, not appropriation.

The temple theory was put forward by Purushottam Nagesh Oak, a self-proclaimed “revisionist historian,” whose 1980s book Taj Mahal: The True Story claimed—without evidence—that Shah Jahan had converted a Shiva shrine.

Even the Archaeological Survey of India dismissed the claim as “an unfounded fantasy,” and no peer-reviewed research has supported it.

Yet Oak’s theory endured because it met a demand, not for accuracy but for affirmation: a narrative in which India’s Muslim rulers could be portrayed as usurpers of Hindu glory.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such pseudo-histories have moved from the margins to the mainstream.

School textbooks have deleted chapters on the Mughals, cities with Islamic names have been renamed , and officials openly question Muslim contributions to Indian civilisation.

Cinema, television, and social media networks have become parallel classrooms where emotion outpaces evidence.