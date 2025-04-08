In the ancient, winding gullies of Varanasi, a new strain of religious nationalism is unfolding. It moves in silence and spectacle, in sandalwood and saffron, through alleys once devoted to quiet devotion. Now, it is tearing apart India’s religious and social fabric.

Right-wing Hindutva groups, such as the Sanatan Raksha Dal (SRD) and The Group for Protection Of Santan, have taken it upon themselves to ‘reclaim’ what they believe were once Hindu temples, allegedly destroyed or converted into mosques by the Muslim Mughal rulers. Such groups have appointed themselves custodians of a restoration campaign.

Dressed in saffron robes and bearing the sacred chandan (sandalwood) marks on their foreheads, members of these groups traverse ancient cities, armed with unproven historical claims and local folklore. Their mission? To unearth and restore traces of Hindu temples they claim were demolished or repurposed by the Mughal leaders, who ruled most of India between the 16th and 19th centuries.

For Hindu nationalists, these claims are part of a broader effort to restore Hindu supremacy and “decolonise” India from its Muslim and British past.

This, however, seems to have been spiraling out of control. The RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, has voiced concern over escalating mosque- temple disputes, with the leadership urging restraint and questioning the logic of targeting thousands of mosques. The current tenor of messaging reflects RSS’s growing loss of control over the fringe groups it once supported .

Amrit Sinha, International President of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, asserts that testimonies from community elders and Brahmins (upper-caste Hindus) serve as their guiding evidence. Recently , his group identified a temple in Madanpura, a Muslim-majority neighbourhood in Varanasi. They argue that the site, reportedly closed for 40 years, is a 250-year-old Hindu temple.

“You will find that most of these sites are either in Muslim areas or there are now mosques above them, or even in some cases, a graveyard,” Sinha tells TRT World, underscoring the ideological core of the movement.

Gaining momentum

What began as isolated efforts in a few cities has gained unprecedented traction following the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling in the Babri Masjid case , which awarded the contested site in Ayodhya to Hindu claimants.

That ruling, which handed over the contested land of the Babri Masjid to Hindu claimants, effectively granted legitimacy to what had, until then, been viewed by many as a fringe campaign. Since then, temple recovery efforts have multiplied with renewed zeal and unsettling force.

Since then, similar campaigns have emerged nationwide , drawing on the ruling as justification. Critics argue that these actions—once dismissed as fringe efforts—are now fuelling communal tensions countrywide.

In March 2025, unrest erupted in Nagpur over the tomb of the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. On March 17, 2025, members of right-wing Hindu nationalist groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, staged protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The demonstrations escalated into violent clashes, resulting in injuries to over 30 individuals, including police officers, and leading to the imposition of an indefinite curfew in parts of Nagpur.

Just a hundred miles away, in Kanpur, Pramila Pandey, a local BJP legislator, has taken charge of what she calls a historic reclamation initiative : to identify and restore 125 temples across the city, many of them located in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods.

Her campaign , though framed as preservationist, carries clear political overtones. Leading the effort herself, Pandey argues that these temples were abandoned, neglected or illegally occupied. However, her campaign has sparked controversy, with critics warning that such efforts could inflame religious discord.

In Aligarh, in Uttar Pradesh district near Delhi, a chilly December evening marked another site of contested sanctity. Right-wing groups, including Bajrang Dal and Karni Sena, entered a neighbourhood mosque area with local BJP leaders in tow.

Under police protection, they unlocked what they claimed was a long-lost temple. The following morning, local Hindu spiritual leader Yogi Kaushal Nath, arrived at the site and performed a puja, a sacred act of worship, claiming the site now belongs to Hindus.

This is not about enforcing syncretism. But a cause of concern for some: If a non-compliant item such as meat is found in the neighbourhood, that could be reason enough to potentially trigger communal discord.

The pattern repeats in towns like Sambhal, where a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid (mosque) — intended to determine whether it was originally a Hindu temple — triggered violent clashes . The unrest left five dead and led to the arrest of 74 people, mostly Muslims.

Similar flare-ups now shadow towns and cities across India, wherever mosque-temple disputes remain unresolved.