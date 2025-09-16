Opinion
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Social media users educate Texas Republican Congressional candidate about Islam after she releases a video in which she is seen burning a copy of the Quran and declaring that Islam must be stopped "once and for all".
