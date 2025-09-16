ISLAMOPHOBIA

Islamophobia

Mosques in Scotland tighten security after foiled terror plot, series of Islamophobic attacks
Community leaders say there is a 'great deal of fear and alarm' following attacks on Islamic centres.
Islamophobic incidents in Australia 'skyrocketed' since Israel's war in Gaza
A special report reveals a 150 percent rise in physical anti-Muslim incidents and a 250 percent increase in online cases since October 2023.
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
Paris Grand Mosque rector Chems-Eddine Hafiz slams rising “Islamophobic acts” as a dangerous new stage, urging awareness and national solidarity against anti-Muslim hatred.
Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
India's national symbol in Kashmir's Muslim shrine sparks outrage, protests
The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad’s hair was placed in Srinagar in 1635, during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
A sudden surge of Saint George flags is being sold as a harmless show of national pride. But the movements behind it, and the racial hostility it emboldens, suggest something far more troubling.
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
Allegations of ‘vote theft’ and voters list manipulation put the Election Commission of India, and the future of Indian democracy, on trial.
