The Quebec provincial government has proposed a new law banning prayer and face coverings in public institutions, sparking concern from religious and civil rights groups across Canada.

The bill, introduced by the province's ruling Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party, would prohibit prayer in public spaces such as universities, colleges, roads, and parks, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Groups violating the rule could face fines of about $820.

Exceptions would be made for brief public events with prior authorisation.

The legislation also aims to extend a ban on religious symbols, enacted under a 2019 law, to daycare centres, private schools, and institutions of higher education.

Additionally, full-face coverings would be prohibited for all individuals in those facilities, including students.

Restricting the offering of halal and kosher meals in public institutions, Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec’s secularism minister, defended the measures, stating that public institutions “are not temples or churches.”

‘Radical infringement’