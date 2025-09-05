Tensions simmer in India-administered Kashmir after the government installed an Ashoka emblem plaque at the revered Hazratbal Dargah shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad’s hair.

The move has sparked protests and widespread criticism from religious and political groups in the India-administered Kashmir.

An elected leader from the National Conference (NC) party, Tanvir Sadiq, termed it a violation of fundamental Islamic principles.

In a statement posted on X, Sadiq said, “The installation of any idol, symbol, or emblem in a place of Islamic worship goes against the core tenets of Islam, the absolute oneness of God. This is not merely a symbolic act; it challenges the very foundation of Islamic belief.”

The Ashoka emblem, featuring four Asiatic lions standing back-to-back, was recently placed at the entrance of the shrine complex as part of what government officials called a “national integration initiative.”

During renovations inaugurated earlier this week by BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi, a marble plaque featuring the Ashoka emblem was placed within the shrine complex, the Deccan Herald reported.

Protests and threats

Some worshippers, as they gathered on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad’s birthday (Eid Milad un-Nabi), viewed it as a violation of Islamic doctrine and protested.

Ruling BJP’s Andrabi condemned the protests as an “attack on the Constitution of India” and dubbed the protestors as “terrorists.”

She called to invoke the Public Safety Act (PSA) against protestors.

PSA has been termed a lawless law by rights groups and is used to arrest dissenters in the disputed territory.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a member of parliament from India-administered Kashmir, responding to the BJP leader, said that attempts to monumentalise egos inside Hazratbal are not acts of devotion but of arrogance, cautioning that such gestures deeply offend religious sentiments.