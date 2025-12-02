ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
German court bars Muslim woman from judgeship over headscarf
Administrative court rules state neutrality outweighs religious freedom; critics say decision discriminates against Muslim women seeking public office.
German court bars Muslim woman from judgeship over headscarf
In October, a court in Lower Saxony issued a similar ruling against a woman who sought to serve as a lay judge while wearing a headscarf. / AA Archive
December 2, 2025

A German court has ruled that a Muslim woman cannot serve as a judge or prosecutor if she refuses to remove her headscarf during court proceedings, a decision critics call a violation of religious freedoms.

The administrative court in Hesse announced its ruling on Monday, upholding the authorities' decision to reject the woman's application. In a statement, the Darmstadt court acknowledged that the lawyer's religious freedom carries significant constitutional weight.

However, it ruled that this right is outweighed by competing constitutional principles—including state neutrality and the religious freedom of trial participants.

According to the court's statement, the woman was asked during her application interview whether she would remove her headscarf when interacting with trial participants. She clearly said she would not.

Hesse authorities rejected her application, arguing that wearing a religiously symbolic garment during judicial proceedings violates the principle of state neutrality and could undermine public confidence in the justice system's impartiality.

RelatedTRT World - Anti-Muslim attacks in Germany hit a record high in 2024
RECOMMENDED

In October, a court in Lower Saxony issued a similar ruling against a woman who sought to serve as a lay judge while wearing a headscarf.

The Braunschweig Higher Regional Court ruled that state law prohibits judges from visibly displaying symbols that reflect political, religious, or ideological views during trials—a restriction that also applies to lay judges.

Religious freedom advocates criticised the recent rulings on social media, arguing that Germany's interpretation of state neutrality has become a tool for discrimination rather than impartiality.

Critics say such rulings disproportionately affect Muslim women and create significant barriers to their participation in the legal profession and public service.

RelatedTRT World - Study warns of alarming normalisation of far-right ideology in Germany
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow