The year is 1918. The Great War has just ended, leaving behind the ruins of a once-mighty empire .

Most of its territory is gone, millions of its people are lost, and even the imperial capital is under occupation.

Soon after, Greek forces advance through Western Anatolia, while what remains of the empire is the vast steppes, naked hills, and barren heartland of Anatolia.

The state is fragmented, exhausted, and without unified command—divided between the occupied Istanbul and rising Ankara.

Can such a war-torn and traumatised country have anything resembling a grand strategy? I argue that it can and it did.

Many assume that grand strategy belongs only to great powers, the privileged few that can shape world politics.

Others disagree, claiming that all states have grand strategies, whether they admit it or not.

Governments never act with perfect information or flawless timing. Their ambitions may exceed their means, or their reactions may come too late or too soon.

Yet even without a formal document or a coherent plan, every state exhibits a pattern of foreign policy that reveals how it perceives threats and how it intends to handle them.

In this sense, all states, regardless of size, possess a grand strategy—some more ambitious than others.

My take on grand strategy joins the camp that sees it as a state’s highest-level security strategy: broad in both time and space, and decided at the political apex.

Related TRT World - Türkiye celebrates 102nd anniversary of Republic’s founding

What is grand strategy?

The core concern of 'grand strategy' for every country is survival. Wealth, peace and prestige only matter if the state continues to exist.

As Swiss-American historian Arnold Wolfers wrote in 1952, security is not just about what a state seeks, but also what it seeks to avoid—threats.

Grand strategy, therefore, begins with identifying the primary threats to a state’s survival—whether these stem from rival powers, hostile neighbours, or internal vulnerabilities.

Once threats are defined, strategies emerge to neutralise them. Because no state can confront every danger at once, grand strategy is essentially about prioritisation—deciding which threats matter most.

States often rank military threats above others. Hence, the first component of grand strategy concerns how to fight—or how to avoid fighting.

Should a state target the enemy’s material capacity or its will to resist? Should it seek a quick, decisive victory or pursue a drawn-out war of attrition?

From Carl von Clausewitz to Liddell Hart, two military strategists from two different eras, such questions define military strategic thought. Yet victory is not always worth the risk.

Many states instead rely on a wide array of coercive tools: from mere threats to limited uses of force, to full-scale war.

As the use of force diminishes, diplomacy and foreign policy take centre stage.

Thus, grand strategy extends beyond the battlefield. Besides military (strategies of war) and coercive (strategies of threat) strategies, a third domain of grand strategy is alignment.

States must decide whether to face threats alone, to seek allies, or even to hide behind closed doors.