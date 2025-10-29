Türkiye is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the founding of its Republic, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling for unity, resilience, and continued progress toward the country’s “Century of Türkiye” vision.
In a message released on Wednesday, Erdogan congratulated citizens in Türkiye and abroad on Republic Day, extending greetings to Turkish Cypriots and “all friends who share in our joy.”
“On this proud day, I wholeheartedly congratulate every one of our 86 million citizens, the Turkish Cypriot people, and our brothers and sisters living abroad,” he said. “I commemorate with mercy the heroes who made these lands our homeland with their blood and lives.”
Erdogan paid tribute to the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the members of the Grand National Assembly who led the War of Independence.
‘Powerful nation with deep-rooted traditions’
He said Türkiye stands as “both a powerful nation and a state with deep-rooted traditions,” emphasising the country’s determination to safeguard its unity and sovereignty.
The president said Türkiye was making “breakthroughs in every field” — from defence and economy to energy and diplomacy — under the “Century of Türkiye” vision, pledging to continue building a “great, strong, and prosperous Türkiye.”
Erdogan also vowed to maintain efforts to rebuild areas devastated by the February 2023 earthquakes, noting that the government aimed to deliver 453,000 new homes by the end of the year.
He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to peace and stability, saying the country was moving “step by step toward a terror-free Türkiye” and continuing to defend justice and humanity amid global conflicts, including in Gaza and Palestine.
“Together, we will build a great, strong, and prosperous Türkiye — a leader in its region and a respected power in the world,” Erdogan said, marking the Republic’s 102nd anniversary.