TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan announces delivery of Türkiye's first homegrown Altay tanks to armed forces
Tanks completed 35,000 kilometres of testing and 3,700 live-fire exercises before deployment, the Turkish president says.
Erdogan announces delivery of Türkiye's first homegrown Altay tanks to armed forces
Erdogan says, “We are no longer just a state that follows; we are a state that is followed.” / AA
October 28, 2025

Türkiye has delivered the first indigenous Altay tanks to its armed forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at the opening ceremony of the BMC Ankara Tank and New Generation Armored Vehicles Production Facility.

The Altay is Türkiye’s new main battle tank, and its mass production is carried out at the Ankara plant of Turkish automaker BMC.

Erdogan said on Tuesday the tanks completed a 35,000-kilometre (nearly 21,750-mile) testing programme and 3,700 live-fire exercises before being handed over to the military.

The president added that the Altay tank, upgraded with advanced systems, is designed to withstand the toughest battlefield conditions.

RECOMMENDED

He also highlighted Türkiye’s mass production line, which spans 63,000 square metres, saying it will produce eight Altay tanks and 10 Altug armoured vehicles — described as “fortresses of the battlefield” — each month.

“We continue to write a legend with our state-of-the-art air, land, and sea vehicles,” Erdogan said. “We are no longer just a state that follows; we are a state that is followed.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye begins mass production of indigenous 'Altay' main battle tank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders