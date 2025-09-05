TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye begins mass production of indigenous 'Altay' main battle tank
The Ankara plant will produce the state-of-the-art tank and next-generation armored vehicles, marking a major milestone in Türkiye’s drive for domestic defence capabilities.
Türkiye begins mass production of indigenous 'Altay' main battle tank
Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, the Altay is powered by the BATU engine, developed in-house by BMC Power, a subsidiary of BMC. / AA
September 5, 2025

Türkiye has officially started mass production of its new main battle tank, the “Altay,” at the Ankara plant of domestic automaker BMC, marking a major milestone in the country’s defence ambitions.

Fuat Tosyali, BMC’s chairman, said on Friday that the project fulfils a century-old Turkish aspiration. 

“Our factory has now begun mass production, after laying its foundations only last year — we expect it to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces and allied countries in the defence industry,” he said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, the Altay is powered by the BATU engine, developed in-house by BMC Power, a subsidiary of BMC. 

The Ankara production facility employs industrial robots and advanced manufacturing techniques to handle every stage of production, from hull fabrication to final assembly.

Recommended

‘No setbacks observed’

Tosyali noted that the BATU power group, with outputs ranging from 400 to 1,500 horsepower, must complete certain tests before deployment. 

“The power group needs to ‘run’ 10,000 kilometres and pass specific performance evaluations. So far, no setbacks have been observed, and all components, including air and defence systems, are being tested together with the tank,” he added.

In addition to the Altay, the facility will produce BMC’s next-generation eight-by-eight armoured combat vehicle, the Altug.

Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency (SSB) President Haluk Gorgun praised the collaborative effort behind the project and confirmed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has closely followed its progress. 

“The tanks we provided last year for testing demonstrated all their capabilities and passed successfully. Now that our factory is complete, we will produce and deliver our tanks directly to our forces,” Gorgun said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria