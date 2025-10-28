President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday unveiled Türkiye’s first mass-produced main battle tank Altay, a technological milestone hailed by military experts as a showcase of the country’s industrial maturity, defence self-reliance, and global ambition.

President Erdogan said as much during the official ceremony to formally induct the tank into the Turkish armed forces.

“We'll develop and manufacture this tank independently, without relying on other parties for critical components,” he told the audience that included ministers and high-ranking officials.

“We'll either find a way, or forge one ourselves. Our setbacks may slow us down, but they won't stop us from reaching our destination, he added, also highlighting the rapid strides made by the Turkish defence industry.

The Altay is named after General Fahrettin Altay, the legendary commander of the cavalry regiment that entered İzmir in 1922 during the Turkish War of Independence.

Significantly, the induction of the tank into the armed forces came a day before the country celebrates its Republic Day, when a modern Türkiye emerged after the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

Mesut Hakki Casin, a defence expert and professor of international law and security, calls it “a revolution in the history” of Türkiye.

“This tank is Türkiye’s greatest mechanical creation since the founding of the republic,” Casin tells TRT World.

“It will be the steel cavalry of the Turkish army — the barrel of its future victories, just like the triumph of August 30,” he adds, referring to the day celebrated as Victory Day to commemorate the triumph of Turkish forces over Greek invaders in 1922.

Symbol to strategic power

Produced under the leadership of BMC , in collaboration with ASELSAN , HAVELSAN , and the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) , the Altay tank reflects the consolidation of Türkiye’s defence ecosystem.

Its production facilities have been relocated to the Ankara Aerospace Center, a strategic move that, according to Casin, “ensures security and depth against potential enemy airstrikes”.

The complex, spanning more than 850,000 square metres, is designed for resilience and expansion.

“When you compare it with the American M60 or the M1 Abrams, which took nearly two decades to complete,” he says, “Türkiye has developed and tested this prototype in just over ten years. What we now have is a fifth-generation tank that meets all international standards.”

The production timeline is equally ambitious. “Eighty tanks will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces within three years, and 250 within five,” Casin explains. “It’s one of the fastest production schedules in the world.”

For decades, Türkiye’s tank fleet relied on American M48/M60 and German Leopard models — formidable in their time, but increasingly outdated. The Altay represents not only an upgrade but a decisive step toward technological independence.

“The motor issue was critical,” Casin states. “Initially, some units will use Korean engines. But once BMC finalises its 1000 and 1500-horsepower engines, future production will shift entirely to Turkish power systems. It’s exactly the model followed by other major military powers.”

Beyond the engine, Türkiye is also producing its own transmission, optics, fire control systems, and encrypted communications. The cryptographic innovations, developed by ASELSAN, make it “impossible for enemy electronic warfare systems to intercept or jam communications,” he adds.